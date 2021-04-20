CCRM Fertility Welcomes New Physician to its Minneapolis Location

MINNEAPOLIS, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility, a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research and science, welcomes Dr. Amy Kohlmeier to its Minneapolis location. Dr. Kohlmeier is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and board eligible in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. New patients can now schedule telehealth consults with Dr. Kohlmeier and she will begin in-person appointments at the Edina clinic starting May 24, 2021.

Originally from Ontario, Canada, Dr. Kohlmeier completed her undergraduate education at The University of Notre Dame where she was a varsity cross-country and track and field athlete. She attended medical school at Saba University School of Medicine in the Netherland Antilles and completed her OB/GYN residency at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI.

Dr. Kohlmeier then moved to Chicago to complete her fellowship at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. During her fellowship, she was awarded the Vivere Scientific Advisory Board research grant, as well as the Scientific Advisory Board of Prelude Fertility ASRM travel grant. She enjoys all aspects of reproductive endocrinology and infertility but takes a special interest in fertility preservation and in vitro fertilization.

"Dr. Kohlmeier's credentials strengthen CCRM Fertility and further enrich the individuals and families we serve throughout the community," said Dr. April Batcheller, CCRM Minneapolis founding partner. "We are confident Dr. Kohlmeier will provide outstanding care and help us continue to treat our patients with compassionate, personalized care. She shares our commitment and devotion to delivering superior patient care to help patients overcome infertility, even with the most complex cases."

For more than 30 years, CCRM Fertility has provided families the fastest path to the healthiest baby. Its award-winning fertility specialists invented techniques and protocols widely practiced in the industry today, including comprehensive chromosome screening (CCS) and in vitro culture of human embryos to the blastocyst stage.

"CCRM Fertility is known for having some of the highest success rates in the nation and cutting-edge fertility care," said Dr. Kohlmeier. "I am honored to join the talented team at CCRM Minneapolis to help individuals and couples grow their families."

CCRM Minneapolis is located at 6565 France Avenue South, Suite 400 in Edina, MN 55435. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (952) 225-1630 or visit https://www.ccrmivf.com/minneapolis/.

About CCRM Fertility

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) Fertility is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM Fertility leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility operates 11 fertility centers (including 25 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com, become a fan on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

