CCRM New York Celebrated 2nd Annual Baby Reunion at the Central Park Zoo

"It is incredible to see how much we have grown over the last two years," said CCRM New York Practice Director Brian Levine, M.D. "Since our inception, we have done nearly 1,200 egg retrievals, 200 surgical procedures, hundreds of intrauterine inseminations (IUI), and treated close to 5,000 patients. The celebration at the Central Park Zoo was a celebration of our courageous patients, our devoted staff, and our incredible fertility community. We look forward to next year's celebration with even more CCRM children!"

"It was so nice to meet the families of CCRM's amazing staff," said CCRM New York patient Erin Foley. "CCRM's wonderful team makes what can be a stressful process so much easier to manage. I went to another practice before CCRM New York and the care was night and day. I attribute that to Dr. Levine and the whole CCRM New York team."

Founded in 1987, CCRM is a leading pioneer in fertility science, research and advancement, offering access to a national network of award-winning physicians, a full suite of fertility services, innovative technology and cutting-edge labs. Its world-class fertility specialists invented techniques and protocols that are widely practiced in the industry today, including comprehensive chromosome screening (CCS) and in vitro culture of human embryos to the blastocyst stage.

Known as the first name in fertility, CCRM has earned the distinction of providing families the fastest path to the healthiest baby. For more information about CCRM, or to schedule an appointment, call (877) 201-6931 or visit www.ccrmivf.com.

About CCRM

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. The company operates 11 fertility centers (including 19 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information on CCRM, please visit www.ccrmivf.com.

