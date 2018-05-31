CCRM Opens Premier Fertility Center in Dallas-Fort Worth

Founded in 1987, CCRM is a leading pioneer in fertility science, research and advancement, offering access to a national network of award-winning physicians, a full suite of fertility services, innovative technology and cutting-edge labs. Its world-class fertility specialists invented techniques and protocols that are widely practiced in the industry today, including comprehensive chromosome screening (CCS) and in vitro culture of human embryos to the blastocyst stage.

"We are excited to build on the amazing work and expertise of Drs. Meintjes, Mehta and Guerami and offer patients throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth region access to our industry-leading outcomes and experience," said Jon Pardew, President and CEO of CCRM. "This partnership is a natural progression in CCRM's ongoing commitment to delivering consistent successful results for people everywhere who want to build a family."

As with all existing CCRM locations, CCRM Dallas-Fort Worth will offer the most advanced fertility treatments, including deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation, as well as access to distinguished fertility specialists. Dr. Meintjes, laboratory director and founding member, offers more than 25 years of experience in reproductive physiology and embryo biotechnology. Joining Dr. Meintjes are board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, Drs. Mehta and Guerami, who bring years of experience and clinical expertise in infertility diagnosis and treatment to CCRM's newest facility.

"Joining the preeminent CCRM network will enable our patients and patients throughout Dallas-Fort Worth access to its leading fertility services, innovative technology and cutting-edge labs right here in Dallas," said Dr. Meintjes. "Most importantly, we know that CCRM delivers some of the highest success rates in the industry, making this partnership invaluable."

CCRM Dallas-Fort Worth welcomes all present and past FIRM patients and is now accepting new patients from the Greater Dallas-Fort Worth region. The facility houses an all-inclusive fertility center with an on-site clinic, surgery center, IVF laboratory and clinical laboratory. CCRM Dallas-Fort Worth also sees patients at its office located at 8160 Walnut Hill Lane.

CCRM has earned the distinction of providing families the fastest path to the healthiest baby and quickly becoming known as the first name in fertility. For more information about CCRM, or to schedule an appointment, call (877) 201-6931 or visit www.ccrmivf.com.

About CCRM

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine)

is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM operates 11 fertility centers (including 19 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information on CCRM, please visit www.ccrmivf.com.

