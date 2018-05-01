CCRM San Francisco Makes Fertility Care More Accessible Through Expanded Insurance Coverage

"At CCRM, we are committed to offering prospective parents the fastest path to the healthiest baby through industry-leading fertility research and treatment," said Jon Pardew, president and CEO of CCRM. "A big part of that is making sure prospective parents have more options to help cover these services. The expansion of insurance coverage in our San Francisco center allows families who otherwise may not have been able to afford services with the ability to receive the most effective treatment in their pursuit of building a family."

According to a recent report from the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), 71,296 babies were born in 2016 alone as a result of assisted reproductive technology across 377 SART member clinics—a number that is steadily increasing each year. CCRM, a member of SART, is considered a pioneer in fertility science, research and advancement, and offers its patients access to a national network of award-winning physicians, a full suite of fertility services, innovative technology and cutting-edge labs.



Understanding that undergoing fertility treatments are a financial and emotional investment, CCRM San Francisco partners with Progyny, Inc. and Future Family, and will now accept patients under Anthem Blue Cross of California and United Healthcare to ensure more Bay Area families have access to its services, which deliver some of the highest in vitro fertilization (IVF) success rates in the industry.

"Many couples put off the talk of fertility for a variety of reasons. For example, most women believe their biological clock starts ticking after 35, yet fertility actually peaks in the mid-to-late 20s," said Salli Tazuke, M.D., a board-certified reproductive endocrinology and infertility specialist and co-medical director of CCRM San Francisco. "When it comes to fertility issues, the earlier the intervention, the better the chances of success. Even something as simple as knowing your insurance will be accepted at a fertility clinic could help those considering their fertility options start the conversation."

With one in eight couples in the U.S. impacted by infertility, making fertility care more accessible is a priority for CCRM. The center specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, LGBTQ family planning, and egg donation.

To learn more about specific fertility treatments and services offered by CCRM San Francisco, visit www.CCRMIVF.com/SanFrancisco.

About CCRM

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) is one of the nation's top leaders in fertility care and research for over 30 years. CCRM specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM operates in 10 locations across the U.S. and Canada, including Atlanta, Boston, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information on CCRM, please visit www.ccrmivf.com.

