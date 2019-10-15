CCRM Shares New Research on Endometrial Receptivity Testing That Predicts Optimal Window for Embryo Transfer Following IVF

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine), a global pioneer in fertility science, research and advancement, shared new research on endometrial receptivity testing at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress and Expo that can help predict the optimal window for embryo transfer following in vitro fertilization (IVF). By examining uterine fluid 24 hours prior to frozen embryo transfer, CCRM scientists can help determine if a patient's uterus will be receptive to embryo implantation. If the uterine lining, or endometrium, is nonreceptive to implantation, physicians can either delay embryo transfer, or eventually adjust the microenvironment of the uterus to create the optimal conditions for implantation.

Led by CCRM Scientific and Genetics Director Mandy Katz-Jaffe, Ph.D., the study examined small amounts of uterine fluid in IVF patients with previous repeat implantation failure. Through minimally invasive uterine aspiration under ultrasound guidance and a systems biology approach to endometrial receptivity, results showed a unique uterine microenvironment for patients prior to transfer that featured a range of molecular biomarkers, including maternal miRNAs, amino acids and protein abundance.

"As a result of testing uterine fluid prior to embryo transfer, we're able to closely view a number of critical molecular indicators that determine whether the uterus will be receptive to implantation in the same cycle as the embryo transfer itself," said Dr. Katz-Jaffe. "This is massively critical information for physicians to leverage before initiating the final embryo transfer procedure, and one day we hope to adjust the microenvironment to create the optimal molecular landscape for implantation leading to more effective interventions to improve patient outcomes."

CCRM Founder and Medical Director William Schoolcraft, M.D. added, "It's not uncommon for women undergoing IVF to wonder if their uterus is 'baby friendly.' While it's been known that there is a correlation between the thickness of the uterine lining and implantation, there had not been any prior markers or tests that could successfully predict endometrial receptivity in the same embryo transfer cycle. So far, our ongoing research on endometrial microenvironment receptivity has been very encouraging as hundreds of healthy babies have been born to-date as a result. We hope that this test could improve upon the personalized treatment for each patient in our care and increase our patients' chances of bringing home a baby."

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM operates 11 fertility centers (including 24 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto. For more information, visit www.ccrmivf.com.

