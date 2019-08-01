CCRM Welcomes New Physician to Dallas-Fort Worth Fertility Center

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine), a global pioneer in fertility science, research and advancement, today announced the addition of Yetunde Ibrahim, M.D., M.Sc., to its team of award-winning fertility specialists. Dr. Ibrahim is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and will work alongside Dorette Noorhasan, M.D., medical director and co-founder of CCRM Dallas-Fort Worth.

Dr. Ibrahim joins CCRM from Salt Lake City, Utah. She received the distinction of class valedictorian and graduated summa cum laude from Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. She received her Medical Degree from Duke University School of Medicine in North Carolina and completed her residency training in obstetrics and gynecology from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School in Massachusetts.

She subsequently completed her fellowship training in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the University of Utah School of Medicine alongside a master's degree in clinical investigation where she investigated an association between abnormal sperm DNA methylation and unexplained recurrent pregnancy loss. Dr. Ibrahim was also an instructor at the University of Utah School of Medicine.

"Specializing in all aspects of reproductive endocrinology and infertility, Dr. Ibrahim possesses an impressive patient track record that will further continue our mission of giving families the fastest path to the healthiest baby," said CCRM President and CEO Jon Pardew. "Her distinguished professional and educational background paired with her equally impressive character makes Dr. Ibrahim a more than welcomed addition to our Dallas-Fort Worth fertility center. We know her quality of care and passion for making a difference will leave a lifelong impact on her patients."

Dr. Ibrahim has presented her research at national conferences and has authored numerous publications for notable peer-reviewed journals, including the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics and the Journal of Reproductive Health and Medicine. She is a member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (972) 377-2625 or visit www.ccrmivf.com. CCRM Dallas-Fort Worth is located at 8380 Warren Parkway, Suite 201, Frisco, TX 75034.

About CCRM

Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft in 1987, CCRM (Colorado Center for Reproductive Medicine) is the nation's leader in fertility care and research. CCRM specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility assessment, fertility preservation, genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. Unlike many other fertility clinics that outsource their specialists and testing needs, CCRM leverages its own data, as well as a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and geneticists in order to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM operates 11 fertility centers (including 24 offices) throughout North America, serving prospective parents in major metropolitan areas, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Houston, New York, Northern Virginia, Minneapolis, Orange County, San Francisco Bay Area, and Toronto. For more information on CCRM, please visit www.ccrmivf.com.

