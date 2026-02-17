NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, CCS Fundraising announced leadership appointments that strengthen executive focus, deepen regional leadership, and reinforce the firm's ability to serve nonprofit organizations navigating an increasingly complex environment.

These updates reflect CCS's ongoing investment in the quality, consistency, and reach of its work– ensuring that nonprofit leaders have access to experienced, regionally grounded advisors supported by a firmwide perspective.

CCS Fundraising Announces Executive and Regional Leadership Promotions to Advance Client Service and Sector Impact Post this

Peter Hoskow has been promoted to President and Chief Operating Officer, assuming responsibility for day-to-day operations and execution across the firm. Jon Kane will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer.

"This evolution reflects the scale and responsibility of CCS," said Jon Kane, CEO of CCS Fundraising. "Clarifying executive roles enables us to lead with greater focus and intention – strengthening how we support our teams and, most importantly, how we serve our clients. Our priority is delivering thoughtful, actionable counsel that helps nonprofit organizations plan confidently and advance their missions."

Peter Hoskow added, "Our work is most effective when strong strategy is matched by consistent, high-quality execution. This structure enables us to bring greater alignment across regions while remaining closely connected to the needs of nonprofit leaders. It supports the depth of partnership our clients expect from CCS, now and in the years ahead."

Regional Leadership Appointments

CCS also announced the appointment of four Managing Partners to lead its regional teams, advancing local strategies, client partnerships, and team development across the firm:

Greg Hagin , Managing Partner, Atlantic Region, operating out of Philadelphia, PA





, Managing Partner, Atlantic Region, operating out of Philadelphia, PA Sarah Krasin , Managing Partner, West Region, operating out of Los Angeles, CA





, Managing Partner, West Region, operating out of Los Angeles, CA Eric Javier , Managing Partner, Northeast and Europe Region, operating out of New York, NY





, Managing Partner, Northeast and Europe Region, operating out of New York, NY Lindsay Marciniak, Managing Partner, Central Region, operating out of Chicago, IL

Together, these appointments reinforce CCS Fundraising's commitment to providing nonprofits with experienced counsel, deep sector knowledge, and the organizational strength required to navigate today's evolving fundraising and philanthropic landscape.

About CCS Fundraising

CCS Fundraising is a strategic consulting firm that has partnered with nonprofit organizations to create meaningful impact for 79 years. CCS provides a wide range of services to strengthen and advance fundraising programs, including campaign management, strategic planning and studies, data analytics, gift planning, systems and change management, and major gift strategy. CCS executives partner closely with organizations of all sizes across every nonprofit sector, offering both national and international perspective along with deep local expertise.

https://www.ccsfundraising.com/

Media Contact

Margaret Delaney

Executive Vice President

[email protected]

SOURCE CCS Fundraising