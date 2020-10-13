CCS Medical Names Tony Vahedian as Chief Executive Officer

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCS Medical, Inc. ("CCS" or the "Company"), one of the nation's leading providers of home medical supplies and services for patients with chronic conditions, announced today that the Company has named Tony Vahedian as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 26, 2020. Mr. Vahedian joins CCS from Cardinal Health, a Fortune 20 global healthcare product and services company, where he most recently served as President of Cardinal Health Canada.

Mr. Vahedian brings to the role over 25 years of experience with a proven track record across a broad range of healthcare business models – from leading fast-growing, tech-enabled services businesses, to managing large-scale global product businesses, to driving change in legacy business units. Mr. Vahedian's extensive experience is a critical catalyst for CCS to continue to accelerate growth in diabetes products and services, while at the same time continuing to expand the Company's clinical reach into the home.

In addition to growing the Company's existing business units, Mr. Vahedian is excited to expand CCS's product and service offerings by leveraging digital engagement platforms and clinical education opportunities. Medical supplies combined with telehealth and remote patient monitoring offerings help patients receive necessary care in the safest and most convenient environment possible.

"Health care moving to the home has been a trend we have seen growing over the last five years. Now, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has accelerated even further," said Vahedian. "CCS is actively leveraging innovative technological service offerings to take advantage of this growth and promote patient engagement and clinical adherence, while keeping patients safe at home."

CCS Medical is strongly positioned to capitalize on this trend by ensuring patients can continue to receive critical and innovative healthcare supplies and services from the safety and comfort of their homes. The addition of Mr. Vahedian and the experience he brings to CCS as CEO further strengthens the Company's position.

Founded in 1994, CCS Medical is a leading provider of home healthcare supplies and patient engagement for patients with chronic conditions. The company's mission is to provide "The Right Care, at The Right Time, in the Right Place … at home." CCS Medical offers a complete line of quality products. It is a single-source provider for: insulin pump therapy; CGM systems; diabetes testing supplies; wound care supplies; urology supplies; incontinence supplies; ostomy supplies; prescription medications; orthotics; and breast pumps. Headquartered in North Texas, CCS Medical has sales associates and distribution centers located nationwide and holds pharmacy licenses or permits in all states. CCS Medical is a Medicare Competitive Bid company. For more information visit www.ccsmed.com.

