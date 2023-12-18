CCS Project technologies: The conclusion of the CCS4CEE project

CCS technologies constitute an essential part of reducing CO 2 emissions and are no longer a technological novelty, also in Central and Eastern Europe. These are the final days of the CCS4CEE Project that was aimed at renewing discussion about long-term deployment of CCS technologies in this part of the Old Continent. The Project is due to officially end on 31 December this year.

WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCS4CEE (full name: "Building momentum for the long-term CCS") was launched in 2021, and resulted in the preparation of over 35 documents, including Central and Eastern European CCS Roadmap for 10 CEE countries, published in mid-2022. The project explored such issues as, for instance, financing opportunities or social acceptance. The partners' activities were focused on reaching stakeholders and policymakers. Multiple events were held at national and international levels. The last one was the Final Regional Conference that was held in mid-September in Prague to summarise the project. The most important achievements of the CCS4CEE project in partner countries have been demonstrated in this short video .

"We are happy that we managed to contribute to strengthening cooperation in the region and changing stakeholders' attitudes towards CCS technologies," said Izabela Fortuniak, Programme Development Director, WiseEuropa. "There is still a lot to be done, particularly in relation to disseminating knowledge among policymakers. We also believe that our efforts will result in further projects in the years to come," she added.

The Project's reach covers Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine and Hungary. It is funded by Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway through the EEA and Norway Grants Fund for Regional Cooperation. It is managed by WiseEuropa and supported by Bellona Foundation, as the expert partner. The remaining partners are Energy Policy Group, Institute for European Integration, and Civitta Latvija. The project is also supported by EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy.

