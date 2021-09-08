CCT Coating & Converting Technologies is Becoming Part of Swiss ATP Adhesive Systems Group

WOLLERAU, Switzerland and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US-based adhesive tape specialist CCT (Coating & Converting Technologies) is becoming part of a leading water-based specialty adhesive tapes manufacturer ATP Adhesive Systems Group based in Switzerland. The combination strengthens the market position of both companies by offering an even wider range of tailor-made solutions to its customers.

ATP Adhesive Systems Group is the pioneer and market leader in high-performance adhesive tapes, exclusively focusing on water-based technology for over 30 years. The Company serves a wide range of markets, including construction, medical, transportation, electronics, appliances, and general industries, offering tailor-made solutions through its in-house R&D capabilities. ATP employs approximately 450 staff in its production sites in Germany and the UK, and its headquarters and development center in Switzerland.

CCT (Coating & Converting Technologies) has established itself as a leading provider of specialized adhesive tapes in the US, to many of the same markets as ATP over the past 30 years. CCT's founder Robert Dempsey and CEO Rich Hipp will continue to run the firm's operations from their Philadelphia location.

Both firms' offer tailor made solutions to its customers -- ATP's R&D and coating expertise and CCT's technology, are highly complementary. ATP and CCT expect to expand its service offering especially to its North American customers.

"We have known Rob and CCT for many years and are delighted to welcome the entire CCT team to the ATP family," explains Daniel Heini, CEO ATP. "We have always viewed CCT as an outstanding platform and cannot wait to start working together. We will significantly invest into CCT's operations to provide its North American customers with the best possible products and services. Our acquisition of CCT again highlights ATP's strong ambition to expand internationally and further diversify its offering."

"I am very excited for CCT to become part of ATP – whose DNA is very similar to ours and focuses on offering the best overall value solution to customers," adds Rich Hipp, CEO CCT. "Further, having access to ATP's leading adhesive technology and formulation know-how will deliver great benefits to our customers, while establishing CCT as one of the leading speciality adhesive tape manufacturers in North America."

Family investor Bregal Unternehmerkapital had acquired ATP in 2018 and together with its management team is focussing on expanding the business globally.

