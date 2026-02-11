CCT Names Sherry Stewart Vice President of Finance

TULSA, Okla., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In fast-growing companies, there is a moment when momentum changes the stakes. The business keeps moving, and every system, process, and decision suddenly matters more. How a company responds in that moment says everything about what comes next.

At CCT, the company's readiness for that moment has been shaped for years by Sherry Stewart, CPA. She has been our most trusted controller and today, CCT formally announces her promotion to Vice President of Finance.

Sherry Stewart, VP of Finance at CCT

Stewart joined CCT in 2017 during a period of transition, initially expecting to help steady things temporarily. Instead, she became a constant. As the company grew, roles blurred, systems evolved, and complexity increased, Stewart was the person who knew where the numbers came from, how they moved, and what they meant. Payroll, benefits, accounting, compliance, audits. Nearly every critical financial signal passed through her hands.

Her background in forensic accounting prepared her for exactly this kind of environment. The discipline of walking into incomplete systems, tracing what happened, and restoring clarity without noise became foundational as CCT scaled. That rigor has helped ensure financial integrity in always-on casino and resort operations where accuracy, accountability, and trust are non-negotiable.

"Sherry has been my and Danny Roe's right hand for many years. If we had a question about the numbers, she had the answer. Her attention to detail has allowed us to stay focused on what matters most, and I'm deeply grateful for that," said Kurt Williams, CEO of CCT.

Inside the company, Stewart is known as the person people call when things get complicated or when they need a trusted advisor. She brings calm to high-stakes moments and care to everyday ones. Serious about confidentiality and equally serious about people, she is the kind of leader coworkers rely on when the details matter and the stakes are real.

As Vice President of Finance, Stewart's focus expands from validating what happened to shaping what comes next. She will lead budgeting, forecasting, KPI development, and long-term financial planning as CCT continues to grow its product portfolio and support increasingly complex customer environments.

"My instinct has always been to make sure the numbers are right first," Stewart said. "That foundation doesn't change. This role allows me to take that same discipline and use it to think further ahead, connecting what we know today with what we need to be ready for tomorrow."

Stewart's promotion reflects how CCT thinks about growth. As the company expands into larger, more complex environments, leadership is focused on scaling thoughtfully, without losing the care and discipline that earned trust in the first place.

For CCT's customers and partners, this move reinforces a simple truth: as the company grows, the standard does not change. The people responsible for safeguarding accuracy, clarity, and confidence remain deeply invested in the work and in the relationships behind it.

More about Stewart's journey and leadership perspective can be found at cct.io/news

About CCT

CCT is the creator of Casino Insight™, a platform trusted by more than 350 casinos worldwide to support cage operations, revenue audit, and operational analysis. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, CCT helps casinos replace manual work with connected workflows that improve accuracy, compliance, and decision-making across the enterprise.

