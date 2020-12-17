CCT Research Expands Clinical Research Capabilities to Las Vegas

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCT Research, a leader in community-based, embedded clinical research, announced the expansion of its clinical trial operations to the Las Vegas metropolitan area. CCT will partner with Las Vegas physicians to embed clinical trials within provider care settings. Initial research will focus on improving COVID-19 diagnostics. CCT also supports research for Alzheimer's, Meningitis and other clinical diagnostic or treatment modalities.

CCT offers a unique approach to clinical trials by embedding clinical research in physician practices and care communities, allowing patients to participate in studies without leaving the comfort of their community.

With extensive clinical research management experience, Vanessa Avila has joined CCT to lead operations in Las Vegas. Most recently, she was the Director of US Sites (SW Territory) for Accelerated Enrollment Solutions. Avila will lead day-to-day operations for all Las Vegas sites, including overseeing the clinical trials and assisting with implementation of new research locations.

"The past year has put a spotlight on the importance of clinical trials. Without the ability to conduct clinical trials quickly and safely, we would not have the COVID-19 vaccine. We are excited to partner with local physicians and bring this innovative, patient-friendly approach to medical research to Las Vegas," said CJ Anderson, President of CCT Research. "By embedding clinical trials in a community physician practice, we offer a trusting, local atmosphere for participants."

"We are looking for community physicians who would like to offer patients the opportunity to participate in clinical trials. In many instances, like Alzheimer's, participants can receive investigational treatments that would otherwise not be available," said Avila. "Our goal is to partner with both primary care practitioners and specialists to offer expanded treatment options through clinical trials while supporting the medical science community."

Currently, CCT supports clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines and enhanced diagnostics in partnership with multiple pharmaceutical companies. Also, CCT aids research for Alzheimer's, Meningitis, Eczema, Colo-rectal screening, and other health issues. CCT's primary therapeutic areas are neurology, dermatology, and family practice. In addition to Las Vegas, CCT has clinical trial locations in Arizona, Nebraska, and Utah.

Physicians interested in partnering with CCT to offer clinical trials at their practice can contact Avila at [email protected]. For patients interested in learning about participation opportunities, please call 480-582-2040.

CCT Research

