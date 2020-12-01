CCT Research Expands Clinical Trial Capabilities to Salt Lake City

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CCT Research, a leader in community-based, embedded clinical research, today announced the expansion of its clinical trial operations to the Salt Lake City metropolitan area. CCT will partner with Olympus Family Medicine, Ogden Clinic and Springville Dermatology, increasing CCT's total site network to 17 locations nationwide.

CCT offers a unique approach to clinical trials by embedding clinical research in physician practices and care communities, allowing patients to participate in studies without leaving the comfort of their community.

"Our goal is to provide clinical research opportunities to patients in a safe, trusting, local environment, and we're thrilled to make this a reality in Utah," said CJ Anderson, President of CCT. "Clinical research offers patients the opportunity to receive investigational treatments that may not otherwise be available. By making studies more convenient, we can improve participant engagement and data quality, enabling clinicians to deliver leading-edge patient care options."

Currently, CCT supports clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with multiple pharmaceutical companies and plans to expand the trials to the Salt Lake City locations. Outside of COVID-19, CCT's primary therapeutic areas are neurology, dermatology, and family practice.

"We are excited to be part of the CCT Family. Clinical research is a vital component of the healthcare landscape, and this important work allows physicians in the community to support critical advancements in medicine," stated John Hemmersmeier, M.D., a Family Medicine Physician with the Ogden Clinic.

In addition to Utah, CCT Research has site locations in Nebraska and Arizona. To learn more, visit cctresearch.com . If you are a patient and interested in participating in clinical trials, please call 480-582-2040.

