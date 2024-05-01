CCTV Market, 47% of Growth to Originate from APAC, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CCTV market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.64 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.92% during the forecast period. APAC is estimated to contribute 47%. to the growth of the global market.

The CCTV Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

Region Outlook

APAC North America Europe Middle East & Africa South America

1. APAC - The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is set to play a significant role in the global market growth, contributing 47% during the forecast period. Key drivers in APAC include increased investment in infrastructure development, particularly in airports, shopping malls, and retail stores, fueling demand for CCTV cameras. This market expansion is further propelled by urbanization and smart city initiatives.

Technological advancements such as AI, IoT, deep learning, and machine learning are also driving adoption. Notably, leading Chinese manufacturers like Zhejiang Dahua Technology and Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology are introducing cutting-edge CCTV cameras with AI capabilities.

Moreover, strategic partnerships with technology providers and chip makers are enhancing product innovation. These factors collectively indicate a positive trajectory for the regional CCTV market, fostering growth prospects in the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) market encompasses various sectors such as hospitality, BFSI, and commercial infrastructure, aiming to address safety concerns including terrorism and crime rates. With a focus on safety and security, businesses and organizations seek contactless and touchless solutions, incorporating facial recognition and biometric technologies.

Public and private sectors rely on high-definition cameras and facial recognition software, often utilizing cloud-based storage for efficient data management. CCTV systems play a crucial role in traffic monitoring, enabling authorities to track vehicle movement and enforce traffic regulations.

Wired and wireless CCTV camera types, including DeepinView bullet-style network cameras and PTZ camera ranges, utilize CMOS technology for effective surveillance. As the market outlook indicates rising safety concerns, CCTV systems continue to evolve to meet the demands of various industries and applications.

Market Overview

In the competitive Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) Market, companies like Bosch Security, Geovision, Vicon, and Pioneer System vie for dominance. With terrorist attacks and security concerns on the rise, demand for CCTV solutions is increasing, particularly in rural areas and public sectors.

The threat of new entry is limited due to the specialized nature of surveillance solutions and the prevalence of established players. However, the threat of substitution looms with advancements in biometric technologies. Suppliers hold significant bargaining power, influencing product quality and pricing. Yet, buyers also wield power as they seek cost-effective and efficient home security options.

