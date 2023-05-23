CCTV Market size to grow by USD 12,643.33 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 47% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CCTV market size is set to grow by USD 12643.33 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 11.92%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADT INC., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems Inc., CP PLUS International, DW, GeoVision Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Techwin, Honeywell International Inc., IDIS Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., MOBOTIX AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, UNIX CCTV Corp., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Holdings Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing government security initiatives, the integration of facial recognition technology in CCTV cameras, growing demand for IP-based CCTV cameras will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

CCTV Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Dome Camera: The market share growth by the dome camera segment will be significant during the forecast period. The dome camera segment was valued at USD 5,903.92 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021.

PTZ Camera



Bullet Camera



Box Camera

Application

Public



Commercial



Residential

Geography

APAC: APAC is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

CCTV Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the CCTV market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ADT INC., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems Inc., CP PLUS International, DW, GeoVision Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Techwin, Honeywell International Inc., IDIS Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., MOBOTIX AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, UNIX CCTV Corp., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Holdings Corp.

axis.com- The company offers M3057-PLVE Mk II network CCTV camera which is designed with 360 degree panoramic view and can be install on walls and ceilings.

cpplusworld.com- The company offers 5MP WDR network IR vandal dome CCTV camera which is equipped with features of night vision for clarity and superior IR lenses for showing crisp images.

geovision.com.tw- The company offers V TFD4800 indoor CCTV camera equipped with an automatic IR cut filter and IR LED , thus used for day and night surveillance.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market Drivers

Increasing government security initiatives

Integration of facial recognition technology in CCTV cameras

Growing demand for IP-based CCTV cameras

Market Trends

Introduction to deep learning technology

Integration of AI in CCTV cameras

Incorporation of video analytics in IP-based CCTV cameras

Market Challenges

Cyber security risks

Limitations of data storage

Recording gaps in wireless CCTV cameras

CCTV Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist CCTV market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the CCTV market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the CCTV market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CCTV market vendors

CCTV Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.92% Market growth 2023-2027 $ 12643.33 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.77 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADT INC., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems Inc., CP PLUS International, DW, GeoVision Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Techwin, Honeywell International Inc., IDIS Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., MOBOTIX AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, UNIX CCTV Corp., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Holdings Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

