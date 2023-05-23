CCTV Market size to grow by USD 12,643.33 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 47% of the market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

23 May, 2023, 19:45 ET

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CCTV market size is set to grow by USD 12643.33 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of  11.92%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CCTV Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CCTV Market 2023-2027

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the
overall market environment. View Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ADT INC., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems Inc., CP PLUS International, DW, GeoVision Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Techwin, Honeywell International Inc., IDIS Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., MOBOTIX AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, UNIX CCTV Corp., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Holdings Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing government security initiatives, the integration of facial recognition technology in CCTV cameras, growing demand for IP-based CCTV cameras will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

CCTV Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Product 
    • Dome Camera: The market share growth by the dome camera segment will be significant during the forecast period. The dome camera segment was valued at USD 5,903.92 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021.
    • PTZ Camera
    • Bullet Camera
    • Box Camera
  • Application 
    • Public
    • Commercial
    • Residential
  • Geography 
    • APAC: APAC is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Middle East And Africa
    • South America

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-
wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to
2027) : https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR71524

CCTV Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the CCTV market provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include ADT INC., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems Inc., CP PLUS International, DW, GeoVision Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Techwin, Honeywell International Inc., IDIS Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., MOBOTIX AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, UNIX CCTV Corp., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Holdings Corp.

axis.com- The company offers M3057-PLVE Mk II network CCTV camera which is designed with 360 degree panoramic view and can be install on walls and ceilings.

cpplusworld.com- The company offers 5MP WDR network IR vandal dome CCTV camera which is equipped with features of night vision for clarity and superior IR lenses for showing crisp images.

geovision.com.tw- The company offers V TFD4800 indoor CCTV camera equipped with an automatic IR cut filter and IR LED , thus used for day and night surveillance.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market Drivers

  • Increasing government security initiatives
  • Integration of facial recognition technology in CCTV cameras
  • Growing demand for IP-based CCTV cameras

Market Trends

  • Introduction to deep learning technology
  • Integration of AI in CCTV cameras
  • Incorporation of video analytics in IP-based CCTV cameras

Market Challenges

  • Cyber security risks
  • Limitations of data storage
  • Recording gaps in wireless CCTV cameras

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite
Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports
Annually!

CCTV Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist CCTV market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the CCTV market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the CCTV market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CCTV market vendors

Related Reports:

E-Wallet MarketThe e-wallet market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.41% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 163.43 billion.

Micro Light-Emitting Diode (LED) MarketThe micro light-emitting diode (LED) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 84.71% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 11,716.23 million
 

CCTV Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.92%

Market growth 2023-2027

$ 12643.33 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

10.77

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ADT INC., Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems Inc., CP PLUS International, DW, GeoVision Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Hanwha Techwin, Honeywell International Inc., IDIS Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Corp., MOBOTIX AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Sony Group Corp., Teledyne FLIR LLC, UNIX CCTV Corp., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co. Ltd., Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Download now to uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies of CCTV market - Download Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

High Power Charger For Electric Vehicle Market Market size to grow by USD 40,486.62 million from 2022 to 2027, APAC to account for 44% of the market growth - Technavio

Vitamin Ingredients Market size to grow by USD 1,280.5 million between 2022 and 2027; AIE Pharmaceuticals Inc., Atlantic Essential Products Inc. among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.