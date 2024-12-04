CCTV+: Small Toys Go Global

BEIJING, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone holds a fairy tale deep in their heart, dreaming of a colorful castle where wishes come true. Do you think it's just a fantasy? In Yunhe County of Zhejiang's Lishui City, those dreams become reality. Known worldwide for "creating fairy tales", Yunhe invites you to explore its magic with Bennie from Italy. Discover how "tiny toy bricks" have propelled thousands of local businesses to global success.

SOURCE CCTV+