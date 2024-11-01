CCV Capital's Founding Managing Partner Wei Zhou Recognized in Forbes China's "Top 100 Most Influential Global Chinese Selection" List

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes China recently unveiled its esteemed "2024 Top 100 Most Influential Global Chinese Selection" list, celebrating the exceptional achievements of individuals of Chinese heritage in the categories of "Influence" and "Growth." Wei Zhou, Founding Managing Partner of CCV Capital, earned a distinguished place in this year's "Influence" category.

Wei Zhou is the Founding Managing Partner of CCV Capital. He has 11 years of successful entrepreneurship experience and 17 years of venture investment experience. In 2007, Wei joined KPCB as a founding member of KPCB China. He then served as a Managing Partner of KPCB and led the technology investment team in Greater China. In 2017, Wei founded CCV Capital, where the focus is on investing in pioneering global technologies, with offices in Singapore, Silicon Valley, and Beijing.

Marking its 21st year in China, Forbes remains a key authority in global business insights, closely monitoring emerging market trends and pioneering entrepreneurs of Chinese descent. Forbes' Chinese Selection has established itself as a crucial benchmark for professionals worldwide, reflecting a consistent focus on global perspectives and innovation.

Following a meticulous seven-month evaluation process, this year's list highlights 100 individuals representing excellence in sectors of "Business" and "Culture."

Forbes China noted: "Amidst significant market transformations, visionary investors are channeling resources globally. Wei Zhou, recognized for his pioneering role as one of the first successful Chinese managers in a prestigious Silicon Valley fund, exemplifies this global shift. He acknowledges the vast opportunities created by intelligence and globalization for Chinese entrepreneurs. Leading CCV Capital, he strategically focuses on early-stage investments in intelligence, sustainability, international expansion, and advanced global technologies."

SOURCE CCV Capital