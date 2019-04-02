CCV's Portfolio Wanka Online Shows Impressive Performance after Going Public within 18 Months of its Investment

BEIJING, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China Creation Ventures (CCV) participated in the series B investment of Wanka Online in 2017, which now is CCV's first publicly listed portfolio, going public in December, 2018, less than 18 months after its inception. Wanka's current performance is duly impressive as it comes in spite of a slump in the stock market, reflecting that good companies can rise against negative trends.

Wanka is a fast-growing technology company in the mobile Internet market, helping to connect businesses from various industries to hundreds of millions of Android-based smartphone users in China. Through the Android hardware platform, the company has reached a large number of users; and with its self-developed DAPG platform, it is committed to providing customized marketing services to industrial customers while promoting the unified standardization platform for Android mobile applications, "Mobile Hardcore Alliance" and "Quick App alliance." Moreover, it supports mobile app developers and smartphone manufacturers in the development of mobile apps and Quick App.

"The Android ecosystem has huge room for development and growth in terms of traffic value. With strong industry resources, execution skills and strategic insight, Wanka has capability in gathering and discovering new traffic, as well as helping companies commercialize the traffic. It plays an important role in building bridges," Wei Zhou, CCV's founding and managing partner, said.

Before starting CCV, Zhou was previously at KPCB China, where he was Managing Partner and led its digital practice group in Greater China. Around one year after its debut, CCV raised over $400 million in funding. In 2018, three companies it invested in had completed or were in the process of M&A or IPO, including Wanka. Less than a year after the B round of investment, Wanka began its listing process. The rapid growth of the company is far exceeding the expectations of CCV.

With 10 years of Silicon Valley VC managing experience and sharp insight of Chinese environment, CCV's investment style is professional and unique. "I understood and fully recognized the business model the first time I met with Wanka," Zhou recalled. "We sourced this company according to our deep-dive strategy on the new traffic hub; thus we have thorough understanding of this business model. That's why we could make a quick decision."

Recently, Forbes China released the "Best Venture Capitalist in China" list of 2018. Wei Zhou was selected "Top 20 Venture Capitalists in China". Meanwhile, Fortune China unveiled its 2018 list of 40 Chinese business elites under the age of 40 (40 Under 40 list for short), with CEO of Wanka Gao Dinan atop the list.

SOURCE China Creation Ventures