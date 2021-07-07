(CCXI Long-Term Investor Alert: Did You Acquire ChemoCentryx Before November 26, 2019? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of ChemoCentryx Inc. ("ChemoCentryx" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CCXI) against certain of its current and former officers and directors.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of ChemoCentryx from November 26, 2019 and May 6, 2021 (the "Class Period").

The Complaint alleges that the Company failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx's NDA for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of ChemoCentryx , holding shares before November 26, 2019 , you may have standing to hold ChemoCentryx harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

