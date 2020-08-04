CD Foundation Announces Jenkins Graduation

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the vendor-neutral home for many of the fastest-growing projects for continuous delivery, today announced that Jenkins is the first project to graduate. To move from the maturity level of incubation to graduation, a project needs to demonstrate growing adoption, an open governance process, feature maturity, and a strong commitment to community, sustainability, and inclusivity. Jenkins has met all of these criteria.

Jenkins is the automation engine driving rapid software innovation for global companies of all sizes. Jenkins is the most popular – and flexible – open-source automation server and CI/CD system in the world. It is open source and provides the ability to connect all tools and customize to fit any integration requirement. Jenkins is used in production by many well-known organizations , including Alcatel-Lucent, Cloudera, Dell, Deutsche Telekom, eBay, Etsy, GitHub, Intuit, LinkedIn, NASA, Netflix, Salesforce, Sony, SpaceX, and many others.

Jenkins is also excited to announce the new open public roadmap. Key features in the Jenkins roadmap relate to improving user/administrator experience and providing better support for cloud platform usage. This includes Jenkins Kubernetes Operator. There is already an initial project on integration of Jenkins with Tekton Triggers pipeline. Tekton is the cloud native CI/CD pipelines project, which is also part of the CD Foundation. More details here .

"Jenkins is the most prolific CI/CD tool and has been a catalyst for transforming the entire software delivery industry. With Jenkins graduating from the CDF it sets the stage for act two of the Jenkins project while simultaneously modelling what a well-adopted, well-governed and well-run open source software project looks like for other open source projects to model," said Tracy Miranda, CD Foundation Governing Board Chair, and director of open source community at CloudBees. "Congratulations Jenkins!"

"Working with the Jenkins community within the CDF has been an amazing and humbling experience. I'm grateful for the opportunity the Jenkins contributors and governing board provided the TOC to fine-tune our requirements. Additionally, I'm thrilled that we were able to help improve the open governance, code of conduct and contributor documentation for the Jenkins project as a part of this process. I'm looking forward to continuing to help move the Jenkins project forward, including future collaboration with the Tekton project!" said Dan Lorenc, CD Foundation Technical Oversight Committee Chair, and Staff Software Engineer at Google.

Jenkins has millions of users. In 2019 it had 5,433 contributors from 111 countries and 272 companies, 67 core releases, 2,654 plugin releases, 45,484 commits, 7,000+ pull requests. In 2020Q2 the project has seen 21% growth in pull requests numbers compared to 2019Q2, bots excluded. Jenkins has recently achieved the Core Infrastructure Initiative (CII) best practices compliance badge , set up an official bug triage team and created an adopters page to highlight users .

"About 18 months ago, Jenkins became one of the CDF founding projects. Thanks to this membership we addressed key project infrastructure needs, and established connections with other CI/CD projects and end user companies. It is an honor to be the first project to graduate in the CD Foundation. Our project has a strong global community with a long history of open governance. Nevertheless the graduation process helped us to further strengthen the community foundations and pave the way for future growth," said Oleg Nenashev, Jenkins Core Maintainer and Governance Board Member, and Principal Software Engineer, CloudBees. "Congratulations and thanks to the dozens of contributors who made our graduation possible!"

Jenkins was originally developed as the Hudson project in summer of 2004 at Sun Microsystems by Kohsuke Kawaguchi. The project got its current name in 2011. It was one of four founding projects when the CD Foundation was formed in the Spring of 2019.

"From the very beginning of the Jenkins project, creating a stable neutral home for Jenkins has been a key goal for the project. We believed this is the only way for the community to collectively own this foundational project that played a key role in defining the CI/CD. I congratulate the team and the community for hitting the key milestone," said Kohsuke Kawaguchi, creator of Jenkins, Co-CEO at Launchable, Inc. "If you haven't joined Jenkins yet, as a contributor or as a user, now's a great time to do so!"

"The Jenkins project has become a crucial enabler for teams adopting modern software delivery and DevSecOps across the government sector. The extensibility of Jenkins made it possible for Booz Allen to build and open source the Jenkins Templating Engine – which we have employed to help our clients and organizations around the world decrease their pipeline development time by about 97%. The transparency of the project has allowed Booz Allen to participate in the community through the Pipeline Authoring special interest group and has made our clients in the Federal Government more comfortable adopting Jenkins within their organizations," said Steven Terrana, Senior Lead Technologist at Booz Allen Hamilton.

"Salesforce is focused on our customers and constantly improving our customers' experience. Being able to provide improvements seamlessly is a key component of our ability to strengthen the customer journey. Jenkins provides the scale, performance, and flexibility in an automation server that Salesforce needs to provide this and we're proud to contribute to this vibrant open source project and community," said Justin Harringa, Principal Software Engineer, Salesforce. "Congratulations to Jenkins and the CD Foundation!"

To officially graduate from incubating status, the project has updated the Jenkins Code of Conduct and updated its governance and user documentation to align with recommendations defined by CDF. It has also achieved and maintained a Core Infrastructure Initiative Best Practices Badge. Graduated Stage projects are expected to participate actively in Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) proceedings, and Jenkins community members actively participate in CDF TOC and special interest groups operating across multiple projects.

