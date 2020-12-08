CD Foundation Welcomes Ortelius, Open Source Microservices Management Platform, As New Incubating Project

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF), the open-source software foundation that seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed, today announced that Ortelius has become an Incubating Project under the CD Foundation.

Ortelius is an open source microservices management platform that simplifies the organization, sharing and release of microservices and other reusable components. Ortelius integrates with CD orchestration tools and external deployment engines such as Helm, Ansible and Spinnaker.

"Companies are struggling with the complexities found in a microservice architecture. We started the Ortelius.io project to solve these challenges. Ortelius is a platform for organizing, sharing and versioning microservices and the 'logical applications.' It is an honour to have been accepted as an incubating project with the CDF. It is the right home for a platform that is designed to simplify a microservice architecture integrated into CD," said Tracy Ragan, CEO DeployHub, Inc. and CDF General Membership Board Representative.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Ortelius as a new Incubating Project of the CD Foundation. They are addressing key issues around microservices management and fit well into the CD Foundation Landscape as part of the toolkit for enterprises implementing continuous delivery," said Tara Hernandez, Technical Oversight Committee Sponsor for Ortelius, and Engineering Manager, Google. "We are looking forward to working closely with the whole Ortelius community."

The CD Foundation provides a wide range of services to support open source projects, and projects begin the process as an Incubation Project. This is for projects that are interested in reaching broad adoption and have identified a growth plan for doing so. Projects receive mentorship from the CD Foundation Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) and are expected to actively develop their community of contributors, governance, project documentation, and more. Full details on bringing an open source continuous delivery project to the CDF are available here .

"Microservices provide the ideal architecture for continuous delivery, allowing organizations to maximize deployment velocity and innovate faster. Tools supporting this new application architecture have been lacking. We welcome Ortelius to the CD Foundation to help improve microservice adoption and implementation of better development practices," said Tracy Miranda, Continuous Delivery Foundation Executive Director. "We are excited to take the next step with both developers and users of continuous delivery."

"The TOC has worked with Ortelius extensively to prepare for the transition over to Incubation Project. We are extremely pleased to welcome Ortelius to the CD Foundation, and are excited for all the progress coming up in 2021 and beyond," said Dan Lorenc, Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) Chair. "Welcome!"

About the Continuous Delivery Foundation

The Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) seeks to improve the world's capacity to deliver software with security and speed. The CDF is a vendor-neutral organization that is establishing best practices of software delivery automation, propelling education and adoption of CD tools, and facilitating cross-pollination across emerging technologies. The CDF is home to many of the fastest-growing projects for CD, including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Tekton, and Spinnaker. The CDF is part of the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about the CDF, please visit https://cd.foundation .

About Ortelius

Ortelius simplifies the implementation of microservices. By providing a central catalog of services with their deployment specs, application teams can easily consume and deploy services across clusters. Ortelius tracks application versions based on service updates and maps their service dependencies eliminating confusion and guess work. More information at https://ortelius.io

