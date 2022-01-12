CD Healthcare Infrastructure Partners Facilitates Consumer-Centric Healthcare Delivery on the Philadelphia Main Line

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Healthcare Infrastructure Partners, LLC (CDHIP), a real estate infrastructure fund dedicated to facilitating consumer-centric healthcare delivery, has acquired a community-oriented medical property in Paoli, Pennsylvania (Nemours Children's Health, Paoli). The property is leased to Nemours Foundation (dba as Nemours Children's Health), one of the nation's largest, non-profit health systems dedicated exclusively to kids with a vision to create the healthiest generations of children. Operating with 75 locations across four states, Nemours Children's cares for nearly 500,000 children annually and has an "AA+" investment-grade credit rating from Fitch.

As the only freestanding Nemours primary care facility within 12 miles, Nemours Children's Health, Paoli is located on the Philadelphia Main Line, one of the most historic residential and retail corridors in the United States. Nemours Children's Health, Paoli provides primary care for children from birth to age 17. Located just minutes away is the Main Line Paoli Hospital, with whom Nemours Children's Health, Paoli partners to provide care for newborn babies upon discharge.

"Nemours Children's Health, Paoli embodies our vision of investing in assets that are transforming how healthcare and health are delivered in the United States and partnering with organizations on the frontline of that evolution," said Curt Greer, Chairman of CDHIP. "Nemours Children's Health has been an innovator in providing pediatric care and pediatric health, combined with deep community engagement, and the location of this facility places us at the crossroads of densely populated and prosperous communities."

"Located in Chester County, Nemours Children's Health, Paoli is minutes away from award-winning schools, a rail network serving a million passengers per year, and major employers including Vanguard and Siemens Healthcare. Nemours Children's Health, Paoli brings convenience and accessibility to healthcare consumers," said Clare Duan, Founder and CEO of CDHIP. "The combination of soaring demand for healthcare services and a crisis of affordability is leading the industry to embrace a new community-based, consumer-centric model. It is our mission to provide modern infrastructure to support services that are accessible, affordable, and highly convenient to support industry innovators."

About CD Healthcare Infrastructure Partners LLC

CD Healthcare Infrastructure Partners is a vertically integrated real asset investment platform focused on executing a roll-up strategy of core medical office buildings that facilitate consumer-centric healthcare delivery.

As an infrastructure investment firm, CDHIP offers risk-adjusted returns to its investors with uncompromising principles. Investments follow a risk control process of identifying risk, quantifying risk, and mitigating risk. Beyond traditional real estate investing techniques, CDHIP deploys massive data and tools to support physician credit underwriting and healthcare subsector analysis, involving demand drivers, reimbursement risks, competitive physician landscape, and supply and demand assessment.

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, including two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of nearly 75 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. duPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves.

