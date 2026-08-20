C&D Technologies' MSE Pure Lead Technology Receives Gold in 2026 ISE Network Innovators' Awards

MSE Pure Lead Technology Honored for Improving Battery Life, Reliability, and TCO in Critical Backup Power Applications —

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C&D Technologies, a leading global provider of stored electrical energy solutions, announces that its MSE Pure Lead Technology has been recognized with a Gold honoree status in the 2026 ISE Network Innovators' Awards. Judged by a panel of telecommunications industry experts, the awards recognize innovative technologies that help advance communications networks and critical infrastructure.

C&D's MSE Pure Lead Technology is the foundation of its Pure Lead battery portfolio, including the TEL High Temperature (TEL-HT), Pure Lead Max (PLM), and msEndurII product lines. Designed for telecommunications and other mission-critical backup power applications, the technology delivers long service life, reliable performance in high-temperature environments and a lower total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to conventional VRLA batteries.

"Receiving Gold recognition in the ISE Network Innovators' Awards reinforces C&D Technologies' commitment to delivering proven, reliable backup power solutions that help customers meet the evolving demands of today's telecommunications infrastructure," said Bob Malley, Vice President of Portfolio Strategy. "As AI, edge computing and network expansion continue to drive power requirements, our Pure Lead technology provides the performance, reliability and operational efficiencies our customers depend on."

ISE Magazine Editor Hayden Beeson congratulated the 2026 honorees, stating, "On behalf of the ISE Network Innovators' Awards, I would like to congratulate C&D Technologies on achieving a well-deserved Gold honoree status. This competitive program enables ISE Magazine to showcase and applaud the most innovative products, projects, technologies, and programs that significantly impact the industry."

The recognition highlights C&D Technologies' continued focus on developing advanced battery technologies that help telecommunications providers improve network reliability, extend battery life and reduce operating costs in demanding applications.

About C&D Technologies, Inc.

C&D is a leading manufacturer and distributor of electrical power storage systems for the standby power storage market. C&D primarily manufactures and markets integrated reserve power systems and components for the standby power market, which includes telecommunications, uninterruptible power supply cable services , utilities, and renewable energies. Integrated reserve power systems monitor and regulate electric power flow and provide backup power in the event of a primary power loss or interruption. C&D also produces the individual components of these systems including reserve batteries, power rectifiers, system monitors, power boards, and chargers. Major applications of these products include wireless and wireline telephone infrastructure, cable television signal powering, corporate data center powering, computer network backup for use during power outages and renewable energy integration.

CONTACT: Matthew Singh

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SOURCE C&D Technologies