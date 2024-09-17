C&D Technologies to Showcase Full Energy Storage Portfolio that Meets Operators' Backup Power Requirements at SCTE TechExpo24

− The Innovative TEL-HT to be Featured at Premier North American Telecom Event −

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C&D Technologies (booth #1941), a global leader in the innovation and delivery of energy storage solutions, will display its full line of UPS backup power solutions at SCTE TechExpo24, September 24-26 in Atlanta, GA. SCTE TechExpo24 will feature C&D's cutting edge TEL-HT telecom high-temperature VRLA batteries that create approximately 20% cost savings to provide operators with reliable, cost-efficient backup power.

"For more than 50 years, C&D has consistently met the backup power needs of service providers. The TEL-HT batteries meet the demands of emerging technologies and have the durability to withstand harsh environments associated with telecom applications, particularly those in remote locations," said Karen Pugliese, Vice President of Global Sales. "It continues a tradition of market leadership that extends to all our telecom power solutions that meet Telcordia SR-4228 requirements and are qualified to GR-63 (NEBS)."

TEL-HT: Advancing Energy Storage

Show attendees can delve into TEL-HT's state-of-the-art features and capabilities, showcasing its ability to perform reliably in uncontrolled environments. TEL-HT's long and reliable service life can defer replacements by 1-2 years and save costs compared to conventional VRLA batteries. Additionally, TEL-HT batteries operate in a wide temperature range of -40°F to 160°F, ensuring reliable performance in extreme climates and boasting twice the lifespan of conventional VRLA batteries.

Supporting Telecom Service Providers' Edge Need

C&D is also meeting operators' UPS data center requirements with its Pure Lead Max VRLA batteries designed with C&D's innovative Pure Lead AGM technology. Its patented pure lead alloy, combined with a catalyst design, extends battery life to just a single replacement cycle. Pure Lead Max batteries are 98% recyclable and manufactured with up to 80% recycled materials, reducing footprint by up to 28%. They also have an 8-year limited warranty.

In the booth, the Pure Lead Max batteries will be configured in C&D's new highly engineered, factory-assembled battery cabinet solutions that can reduce UPS system footprint.

Showcasing Telecom Power Portfolio

In addition to the TEL-HT and Pure Lead Max, the C&D booth will feature a range of power solutions that deliver reliable backup power in mission-critical applications to maintain network operation, including:

msEndur II AGM Pure Lead battery containing advanced battery technology and enhanced features to meet telecom applications.

Broadband AGM BBA and Gel BBG batteries that deliver world-class power for mission-critical applications.

About C&D Technologies

C&D Technologies manufactures and designs innovative battery systems for storing and transmitting electrical power, primarily for standby power applications. The telecom, utilities, cable, broadband, government, infrastructure, UPS, renewable energy, and other mission-critical sectors depend on us to protect their data and keep their systems running.

Headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania, C&D has manufacturing facilities in the United States, Mexico, and China and a joint venture operation in China. C&D Technologies also owns Trojan Battery Company.

