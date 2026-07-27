CD Valet Leverages Trustpilot to Bring Authentic Customer Reviews to Nation's Largest CD Marketplace

Saver reviews of CD rates, digital account opening and customer service add a trust signal alongside CD Valet's marketplace listings

SEATTLE, Wash., July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet introduced a financial institution review feature to its Certificate of Deposit (CD) marketplace, allowing savers to see how real customers rate a financial institution's account opening process, digital experience and customer service before they decide where to deposit their money.

CD Valet is bringing user reviews to its website from Trustpilot, the world's largest independent review platform. This feature gives savers a new layer of insight beyond the annual percentage yields (APYs) of the approximately 40,000 CDs from nearly 5,000 banks and credit unions in its marketplace.

Reviews will appear directly alongside CD listings on CD Valet's site, so shoppers can compare not just rates, but the actual experience of banking with each institution. Reviews are submitted by real customers who have opened CDs, are hosted on Trustpilot's infrastructure, and are governed by Trustpilot's content and integrity standards — ensuring the feedback stays authentic and free from institutional influence.

"Rate alone has never told the whole story," said John Blizzard, founder of CD Valet. "Our shoppers are careful, research-driven savers, and they've been asking for more transparency into what it's actually like to open an account with a given bank or credit union. Bringing Trustpilot reviews onto our platform lets us give them that — real feedback from real customers, right where they're already comparing rates."

Savers increasingly open CDs online, relying on digital account opening technology, email and phone customer support rather than going in person to a local branch. Digital experience and customer service can't add earnings to the CD, but they can contribute stress and frustration to savers if they fall short of expectations. Customer feedback on these factors can help savers judge whether a great rate is worth the hassle of a poor experience or if a slightly lower rate at a bank with outstanding ratings is the smarter choice.

Financial institutions listed on CD Valet can now build a public track record of reviews tied specifically to their CD Valet listing, distinct from any Trustpilot business profile they maintain independently. Financial institutions can respond publicly to reviews, monitor performance through recurring reports, and — because CD Valet manages the entire review pipeline — participate with no technical integration required and no cost to their existing listing on the platform.

CD Valet already displays BauerFinancial Ratings, which offer an objective measure of an institution's financial strength. The addition of Trustpilot-powered user reviews complements those ratings with a subjective, experience-based view — giving savers a fuller picture as they shop for the right place to grow their savings.

The new review feature is live now at cdvalet.com, with review volume expected to grow as more savers share their feedback.

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a CD marketplace that features verified CD rates from federally insured banks and credit unions. With tens of thousands of CD offers tracked across the country, CD Valet gives savers a clear view of top rates and helps them explore high-yield CD options with reliable returns. For financial institutions looking to raise deposits and attract new customers, CD Valet is a reliable and cost-effective channel that helps boost the visibility of their brand and CD offerings to high-intent CD customers. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

SOURCE CD Valet