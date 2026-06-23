What Are CDs Earning Today? CD Valet's Midyear Analysis Reveals How Top Rates Compare

SEATTLE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with the best verified, high-yield CD rates nationwide, helping community financial institutions effectively attract new deposits. As savers continue to navigate an evolving economic landscape marked by persistent inflation, CD Valet released a new midyear APY Checkpoint analysis, offering a real-time view into how certificate of deposit (CD) rates are shifting at the halfway mark of 2026 and what the highest rates are paying.

The midyear analysis shows that as of 6/22/2026, the median CD APY for 12-month CDs stands at 3.20% Annual Percentage Yield (APY), while top 10% of rates reach 3.80% APY and above. This highlights a market that remains competitive yet increasingly nuanced for savers considering how to protect and grow their savings during times of heightened concerns about the trajectory of inflation. Facing the challenge of keeping pace with inflation when it comes to their deposits, savers can instantly compare their current CD rate against the broader market in real-time using CD Valet's APY Checkpoint tool to see how it aligns with current highest-yielding rates.

CD Valet data also highlights that rate variability remains significant – even among CDs with the same term. Savers can see a typical spread of 0.8% to 1.0%, and up to 1.4% for longer 48- and 60-month CDs, between average top offers and the very best available rates, underscoring how much value can be gained from rate shopping. At the same time, a relatively flat yield curve means there is minimal added benefit to locking funds into longer-term CDs, with top rates clustering closely around 4.50% for 4- to 13-month CDs, 4.45% for 48- to 60-month terms and 4.40% for 89+ month terms.

"Halfway through the year, inflation is still top of mind for savers, with the inflation rate at a three-year high around 4.2% steadily chipping away at money sitting in checking accounts," said Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing & Communications at CD Valet. "At the same time, we're seeing meaningful differences in CD rates, even within the same term, which highlights the value of shopping around. With the market relatively flat, savers can often earn strong returns without locking funds away for years. Taking the time to compare options and use the right tools can make a real difference in protecting purchasing power and ensuring every dollar works harder in an uncertain market."

CD Valet's real-time marketplace tracks more than 40,000 rates from over 5,000 banks and credit unions nationwide, making it the most comprehensive sources for CD market data. The platform allows savers to compare and open FDIC- or NCUA-insured CDs with competitive rates and a range of terms – all in one place.

"Savers don't want to fall behind shifting market conditions; they want to move with them," Roske continued. "By bringing real-time insights and decision-making tools together, we are helping people take greater control of their savings strategy and act with confidence, even as the outlook evolves."

To support smarter decision-making, CD Valet offers a suite of tools designed to help consumers maximize returns and institutions attract deposits, including: CD Valet's APY Checkpoint tool to instantly compare CD rates to current market benchmarks; CD Yield Curve to easily discover which CD terms are offering the best returns; the upgraded Best CD Rates by State Map to explore top available rates across the country in real time; and the enhanced Early Withdrawal Penalty Calculator to evaluate whether breaking an existing CD early could improve overall returns.

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a CD marketplace that features verified CD rates from federally insured banks and credit unions. With tens of thousands of CD offers tracked across the country, CD Valet gives savers a clear view of top rates and helps them explore high-yield CD options with reliable returns. For financial institutions looking to raise deposits and attract new customers, CD Valet is a reliable and cost-effective channel that helps boost the visibility of their brand and CD offerings to high-intent CD customers. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

SOURCE CD Valet