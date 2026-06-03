June 2026 CD Rate Trends: CD APY Increases are Accelerating, According to CD Valet

SEATTLE, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CD Valet is a digital marketplace that connects consumers with the best verified, high-yield CD rates nationwide, helping community financial institutions effectively attract new deposits. The company today released its June CD Ratewatcher analysis, revealing that CD rate hikes continue to accelerate; from May 1-May 31, 2026, over two-thirds of all CD rate changes were increases.

"There is a notable shift in CD rate trends, with APYs ticking up much more quickly than earlier this year," said Mary Grace Roske, Head of Marketing and Communications at CD Valet. "This should be a wakeup call for savers to put their idle cash to work. Yields are growing particularly competitive for mid-term CDs, such as 12-, 24- and 36-month offerings."

CD Valet's monthly Ratewatcher report analyzes over 40,000 publicly listed CD rates from nearly 5,000 banks and credit unions across the country. The June analysis uncovered that 68% of all rate changes from May 1-May 31, 2026, were increases while 32% were decreases. Community and regional institutions offered the most attractive yields over the last 30 days; in fact, institutions with $1 billion to $10 billion in assets offered average CD APYs 50% higher than banks with $50 billion and over in assets.

Roske continued, "What we're seeing right now is a market that's rewarding proactive savers. As more institutions compete on CD rates, it's creating a window for consumers to secure strong, predictable yields in an uncertain market, translating into real dollars in their pockets. However, it's critical to take the time to shop and actively compare options to find the best rates available, as offerings can drastically differ across institutions."

CD Valet is helping savers find the best rates for them through a wide range of new and enhanced tools. CD Valet's APY Checkpoint tool allows consumers to see how their CD rate compares to the broader market, while the CD Yield Curve enables savers to easily discover which CD terms are offering the best returns. The upgraded Best CD Rates by State Map is now a standalone interactive experience, highlighting the top CD rates available in each state across the country in real time. Finally, the enhanced Early Withdrawal Penalty Calculator helps consumers estimate whether breaking an existing CD early – and reinvesting at a higher rate – could increase their net return.

About CD Valet

CD Valet is a CD marketplace that features verified CD rates from federally insured banks and credit unions. With tens of thousands of CD offers tracked across the country, CD Valet gives savers a clear view of top rates and helps them explore high-yield CD options with reliable returns. For financial institutions looking to raise deposits and attract new customers, CD Valet is a reliable and cost-effective channel that helps boost the visibility of their brand and CD offerings to high-intent CD customers. Visit www.cdvalet.com for more information and check out CD Valet's Best CD Rates by State Map to maximize earnings on savings.

SOURCE CD Valet