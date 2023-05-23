CD2 LEARNING AND BERNINA HONORED AS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2023 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

Award to be presented to Stevie recipients on June 13 in New York

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CD2 Learning and client partner, BERNINA, were named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Customer Education Learning Management System (LMS) category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards® (ABAs).

"We are honored to be recognized as the technology platform for BERNINA, particularly amongst so many impressive entries," said Jay Breeden, president of CD2 Learning, a Nelnet company. "I think one of the judges truly summed up the success of this effort:

'The use of the interactive modules, gamification and tailored subscriptions to train sales staff, technicians and store owners is impressive. The success of the platform during the pandemic and its extension to a consumer learning center shows its versatility and effectiveness.



The partnership with BERNINA instructors and subject matter experts to develop a rich library of mastery courses that can be revisited as often as the user needs is also commendable.'"

Breeden continued, "Congratulations to all the impressive entries and winners in this year's competition."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories — including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. BERNINA was nominated in the Customer Learning LMS category.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning, a Nelnet company, is changing the way people learn and grow through award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) technology designed for the modern workforce. Since 2008, CD2 Learning has worked with organizations of all sizes to support digital learning and development needs.

The company continually creates new capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the learning and development professional and the individual learner. This top-down/bottom-up approach allows CD2 Learning's clients to develop a culture that has real impact on the overall success of the organization.

About Bernina

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. The BERNINA leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company.



BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a store, visit www.bernina.com.

