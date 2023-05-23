CD2 LEARNING AND BERNINA HONORED AS GOLD STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2023 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

News provided by

CD2 Learning

23 May, 2023, 17:00 ET

Award to be presented to Stevie recipients on June 13 in New York

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CD2 Learning and client partner, BERNINA, were named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Customer Education Learning Management System (LMS) category in the 21st Annual American Business Awards® (ABAs).

"We are honored to be recognized as the technology platform for BERNINA, particularly amongst so many impressive entries," said Jay Breeden, president of CD2 Learning, a Nelnet company. "I think one of the judges truly summed up the success of this effort:

'The use of the interactive modules, gamification and tailored subscriptions to train sales staff, technicians and store owners is impressive. The success of the platform during the pandemic and its extension to a consumer learning center shows its versatility and effectiveness.

The partnership with BERNINA instructors and subject matter experts to develop a rich library of mastery courses that can be revisited as often as the user needs is also commendable.'"

Breeden continued, "Congratulations to all the impressive entries and winners in this year's competition."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. 

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories —  including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. BERNINA was nominated in the Customer Learning LMS category.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.    

About CD2 Learning
CD2 Learning, a Nelnet company, is changing the way people learn and grow through award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) technology designed for the modern workforce. Since 2008, CD2 Learning has worked with organizations of all sizes to support digital learning and development needs.

The company continually creates new capabilities to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the learning and development professional and the individual learner. This top-down/bottom-up approach allows CD2 Learning's clients to develop a culture that has real impact on the overall success of the organization.

Discover more at www.cd2learning.com

About Bernina
Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. The BERNINA leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company.

BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a store, visit www.bernina.com.

Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

SOURCE CD2 Learning

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.