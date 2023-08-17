CD2 Learning and CampusGuard Partner to Empower Corporate Cybersecurity Training

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CD2 Learning, a learning management system (LMS) platform and course creation team, is honored to partner with CampusGuard, LLC, a full-service cybersecurity and compliance services firm. Building upon CampusGuard's comprehensive course library and content, CD2 provided instructional design to enhance the online training courses that CampusGuard delivers to its customers. CampusGuard's enhanced training library will now be available within the top-rated CD2 Learning platform.

"Cybersecurity is such a foundational part of any business now, but companies are only as secure as their most distracted employee," says Harvey Gannon, chief executive officer of CampusGuard. "It's essential that associates have engrained safe habits and are up to date on the latest compliance regulations. The CD2 Learning team helped make our employee awareness training offerings more interactive to increase user engagement and understanding."

The CampusGuard courses for employee awareness and development include role-based, personalized learning modules, gamification and knowledge tests to help ensure users understand their individual responsibilities. All course content is created by credentialed security experts with a focus on the risks and challenges experienced by campus and community-based organizations.  

CampusGuard's online training offerings include:

  • FACTA Red Flags Rule
  • Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA)
  • Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)
  • Health Insurance Portability and Accessibility Act (HIPAA)
  • Information Security Awareness
  • PCI DSS Compliance for Executives
  • PCI DSS Compliance for Information Technology
  • PCI DSS Compliance for Merchants
  • PCI DSS Version 4.0 Overview
  • Phishing Awareness and Prevention

"The CampusGuard team provides such a high level of expertise and professionalism," said Jay Breeden, president of CD2 Learning. "We're excited about this partnership's future and proud of the online training that will empower so many organizations to reduce risk and achieve their compliance goals."

CD2 Learning's partnerships provide mutual opportunities for collaboration, referrals and expansion of industry expertise.

About CampusGuard

Founded in 2009, CampusGuard provides cybersecurity and compliance services for campus and community-based organizations including higher education, healthcare, state and local government and agencies, financial services firms and SaaS/tech companies among others. CampusGuard's success in serving its customers can be attributed to the experience, education and commitment of its certified professionals and in-depth understanding of the unique needs of the markets it serves.

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning, a Nelnet company and recent recipient of the 2023 Gold Stevie Award in Customer Education LMS and 2022 Top "All-Purpose" Learning Systems Award, is changing the way people learn and grow through award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) technology designed for the modern workforce.

Since 2008, CD2 Learning works with organizations of all sizes to support their eLearning needs. Solutions include learning management systems (LMS) with analytics, personalized learning pathways, gamification and hybrid learning, and features like an eCommerce storefront, eLearning authoring tools and a professional creative services to bring clients' training curriculum to life.

