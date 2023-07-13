CD2 Learning and iorad Partner to Deliver eLearning and Training Solutions

LINCOLN, Neb., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CD2 Learning, a Nelnet company, is proud to announce a partnership with iorad. This collaboration brings together CD2 Learning's robust learning management system (LMS) and iorad's innovative tutorial building platform to deliver engaging eLearning solutions for organizations worldwide.

With an ever-growing technology stack, organizations face the challenge of providing versatile and memorable training for their employees, customers and partners. CD2 Learning offers a comprehensive learning management system that empowers businesses to create, manage and deliver engaging training content. With the partnership with iorad, CD2 Learning takes its capabilities to the next level—providing organizations with a solution to create their own tutorials lightning fast.

"We are thrilled to partner with iorad to redefine the way organizations approach digital learning and training," said Jay Breeden, president of CD2 Learning. "By combining the power of our LMS with iorad's innovative training platform, we can empower businesses to deliver immersive and interactive learning experiences efficiently that drive knowledge retention and performance improvement."

iorad's cutting-edge platform enables businesses to easily create interactive training guides and tutorials without any coding or technical expertise. Leveraging iorad's intuitive interface and advanced features, organizations can transform existing training materials, documents and processes into dynamic, step-by-step interactive experiences, quickly. Learners can seamlessly navigate through the training content, interact with interactive elements and receive real-time guidance, resulting in a highly engaging and effective learning environment.

"We are excited to join forces with CD2 Learning to transform the digital learning landscape," said Sean Adams, head of partnerships at iorad. "By combining our innovative technology with CD2 Learning's extensive expertise in eLearning, we can provide organizations with a game-changing solution that enhances the effectiveness and impact of their training initiatives."

About iorad

iorad is the quickest and easiest tutorial creator on the web, enabling users to instantly make guided, step-by-step directions for any website in the browser. They also have a growing community that solves and shares how-to information for any online application.

Learn more at iorad.com.

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning, a Nelnet company, is changing the way people learn and grow through award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) technology designed for the modern workforce—including the 2023 Gold Stevie Award in Customer Education LMS.

Since 2008, CD2 Learning works with organizations of all sizes to support eLearning solutions. This can be through our learning management system (LMS) with analytics, personalized learning pathways, gamification and hybrid learning or through our eCommerce storefront, eLearning authoring tools or professional creative services to bring clients' training curriculum to life.

Discover more at cd2learning.com.

SOURCE CD2 Learning