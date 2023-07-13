CD2 Learning and iorad Partner to Deliver eLearning and Training Solutions

News provided by

CD2 Learning

13 Jul, 2023, 17:00 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CD2 Learning, a Nelnet company, is proud to announce a partnership with iorad. This collaboration brings together CD2 Learning's robust learning management system (LMS) and iorad's innovative tutorial building platform to deliver engaging eLearning solutions for organizations worldwide.

With an ever-growing technology stack, organizations face the challenge of providing versatile and memorable training for their employees, customers and partners. CD2 Learning offers a comprehensive learning management system that empowers businesses to create, manage and deliver engaging training content. With the partnership with iorad, CD2 Learning takes its capabilities to the next level—providing organizations with a solution to create their own tutorials lightning fast.

"We are thrilled to partner with iorad to redefine the way organizations approach digital learning and training," said Jay Breeden, president of CD2 Learning. "By combining the power of our LMS with iorad's innovative training platform, we can empower businesses to deliver immersive and interactive learning experiences efficiently that drive knowledge retention and performance improvement."

iorad's cutting-edge platform enables businesses to easily create interactive training guides and tutorials without any coding or technical expertise. Leveraging iorad's intuitive interface and advanced features, organizations can transform existing training materials, documents and processes into dynamic, step-by-step interactive experiences, quickly. Learners can seamlessly navigate through the training content, interact with interactive elements and receive real-time guidance, resulting in a highly engaging and effective learning environment.

"We are excited to join forces with CD2 Learning to transform the digital learning landscape," said Sean Adams, head of partnerships at iorad. "By combining our innovative technology with CD2 Learning's extensive expertise in eLearning, we can provide organizations with a game-changing solution that enhances the effectiveness and impact of their training initiatives."

About iorad

iorad is the quickest and easiest tutorial creator on the web, enabling users to instantly make guided, step-by-step directions for any website in the browser. They also have a growing community that solves and shares how-to information for any online application.

Learn more at iorad.com

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning, a Nelnet company, is changing the way people learn and grow through award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) technology designed for the modern workforce—including the 2023 Gold Stevie Award in Customer Education LMS.

Since 2008, CD2 Learning works with organizations of all sizes to support eLearning solutions. This can be through our learning management system (LMS) with analytics, personalized learning pathways, gamification and hybrid learning or through our eCommerce storefront, eLearning authoring tools or professional creative services to bring clients' training curriculum to life.

Discover more at cd2learning.com.

SOURCE CD2 Learning

Also from this source

Human Resource Technology Companies Announce Partnership - CD2 Learning and Performica

CD2 Learning and Easygenerator Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance eLearning Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.