CD2 Learning and Traliant Partner to Enhance Compliance Training's Impact

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CD2 Learning, a learning management system (LMS) platform, and Traliant, an innovator in online compliance training, are announcing a partnership to streamline and simplify the compliance process for employees and human resources professionals.

"We're proud to partner with Traliant, who has a proven track record of excellence in interactive and memorable compliance training," said Jay Breeden, president of CD2 Learning. "We've added Traliant's catalogue as a resource for our clients and are excited about the opportunities to grow together."

Traliant serves nearly 9,000 organizations by providing interactive employee and manager training, covering critical workplace topics such as ethics, compliance, diversity, and health and safety.

"We are excited to team with CD2 Learning to help organizations streamline the training process and maximize the access to and impact of our training to foster respectful and inclusive company cultures," said John Arendes, chief executive officer of Traliant.

Winner of the 2023 Gold Stevie Award in Customer Education LMS, CD2 Learning's corporate learning management system offers a content library, certification compliance tracking, social collaboration, reporting library, eCommerce storefront, personalized learning tracks and onboarding workflows.

In a world of constantly evolving laws, regulations and policies, CD2 Learning and Traliant are committed to alleviating the burden for human resources professionals. Together, they are dedicated to empowering organizations with comprehensive and engaging compliance training solutions.

About Traliant

Traliant's mission is to transform online compliance training from boring to brilliant. Offering 100+ behavior-based solutions, including code of conduct training, sexual harassment training and diversity training. Traliant can easily customize courses to an industry and brand to address the unique needs of an organization. Backed by PSG, a leading growth equity firm, Traliant is ranked on Inc.'s 2021 and 2022 lists of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in America and named to Inc.'s 2023 list of Best Workplaces. For more information, visit http://www.traliant.com.

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning, a Nelnet company and recent recipient of the 2023 Gold Stevie Award in Customer Education LMS and 2022 Top "All-Purpose" Learning Systems Award, is changing the way people learn and grow through award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) technology designed for the modern workforce.

Since 2008, CD2 Learning works with organizations of all sizes to support their eLearning needs. Solutions include learning management systems (LMS) with analytics, personalized learning pathways, gamification and hybrid learning or through the eCommerce storefront, eLearning authoring tools or professional creative services to bring clients' training curriculum to life.

SOURCE CD2 Learning