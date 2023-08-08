CD2 Learning and WinningWise Join Forces to Empower Professional Growth and Development

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CD2 Learning, a provider of innovative eLearning solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with WinningWise, the creator of GrowWise—a newly released professional growth and development platform. This collaboration aims to enhance the talent development landscape by combining CD2 Learning's learning management system with WinningWise's expertise in fostering organizational and personal growth.

By leveraging their respective strengths, CD2 Learning and WinningWise seek to provide a comprehensive and engaging digital platform to empower associates' skills, knowledge and career growth.

The collaboration will result in the integration of CD2 Learning's robust suite of eLearning features (eLearning authoring tools, gamification education and analytics) with the GrowWise platform. This incorporation will provide users with an extensive library of courses, microlearning modules and resources covering a wide range of professional development topics. Users will have the flexibility to learn at their own pace, engage with interactive content, collaborate with peers and receive personalized feedback and guidance.

"We are thrilled to partner with WinningWise to empower professionals with the tools they need to succeed," said Jay Breeden, president of CD2 Learning. "Our shared goal is to provide individuals with a comprehensive and user-friendly digital platform that enables continuous learning and professional growth. Through this partnership, we will revolutionize the way professionals develop their skills and advance their careers."

Robyn Clark, chief executive officer of WinningWise, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "By joining forces with CD2 Learning, we can enhance the reach and impact of the GrowWise platform. Our vision is to create a culture of continuous learning where professionals have access to high-quality content and resources. This partnership will enable us to deliver an unparalleled learning experience that empowers individuals to unlock their full potential."

The CD2 Learning and WinningWise partnership represents a significant step forward in the field of professional growth and development. By combining the full expertise of both organizations, individuals will have access to a comprehensive platform that fosters continuous learning, enhances skills and supports career advancement.

About WinningWise

Launched in 2014, WinningWise makes companies better by making their people's lives better. The mission of WinningWise is to empower individuals to maximize their potential and achieve success in their careers.

GrowWise is a talent development platform that supports individual career development plans. By empowering associates to grow, the whole organization also grows.

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning, a Nelnet company and recent recipient of the 2023 Gold Stevie Award in Customer Education LMS and 2022 Top "All-Purpose" Learning Systems Award changing the way people learn and grow through award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) technology designed for the modern workforce.

Since 2008, CD2 Learning works with organizations of all sizes to support eLearning solutions. This can be through the learning management system (LMS) with analytics, personalized learning pathways, gamification and hybrid learning or through the eCommerce storefront, eLearning authoring tools or professional creative services to bring clients' training curriculum to life.

