CD2 Learning Wins Top 15 All-Purpose Learning Systems Award for 2023

News provided by

CD2 Learning

17 Oct, 2023, 17:00 ET

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CD2 Learning, a Nelnet company and learning management platform and content management provider, was honored to be named in Talented Learning's Top 15 All-Purpose Learning Systems. Last year, CD2 Learning was listed in the Top 20 All-Purpose Learning System by Talented Learning.

"We are honored to celebrate this achievement with our customers and team," said Scott Spethman, president of CD2 Learning.

Talented Learning is a research and consulting firm, which helps organizations find learning management system solutions and related technology based on business needs. To be considered for the annual award, learning providers must be in good standing with the vendor community, contribute to industry leadership and demonstrate extended enterprise expertise.

"The special sauce of CD2 Learning is providing a high level of customer service—from implementation to integration services but most importantly when providing content creation services. That's unique in this industry," said John Leh, chief executive officer of Talented Learning. "The content creation pieces aren't just SCORM-based courses. It's using their own tools, templates and gamification to create a higher level of content."

Leh's full review of the CD2 Learning platform is available on Talented Learning's website.

CD2 Learning serves many industries including retail, manufacturing, education and cybersecurity. Working with organizations of all sizes, CD2 provides a learning management system platform and content creation services that help gamify personalized learning.

About Talented Learning

Talented Learning is a fiercely independent research and consulting firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use Learning Management Systems (LMS) solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs.

Founded early in 2014 by eLearning industry veterans John Leh and Joelle Girton, Talented Learning is on a mission to advance awareness and adoption of learning technology that adds business value—primarily for extended enterprise.

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning, a Nelnet company and recent recipient of the 2023 Gold Stevie Award in Customer Education LMS, is changing the way people learn and grow through award-winning Software as a Service (SaaS) technology designed for the modern workforce.

Since 2008, CD2 Learning works with organizations of all sizes to support eLearning solutions. This can be through the learning management system (LMS) with analytics, personalized learning pathways, gamification and hybrid learning or through the eCommerce storefront, eLearning authoring tools or professional creative services to bring clients' training curriculum to life.

SOURCE CD2 Learning

