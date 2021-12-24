CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market Global Forecasts, 2021-2035, Featuring Abpro, Apmonia Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, ImmuneOncia Therapeutics and KAHR Medical

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market by Target Disease Indication, Type of Molecule Key Players and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of CD47 targeting therapeutics in the healthcare industry, over the next 15 years. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future growth opportunity associated with CD47 targeting therapeutics developers, over the next 15 years. The report has provided an informed estimate of the market's evolution, during the period 2021-2035, based on several relevant parameters, such as adoption trends, and expected price variations for these products.

The report features the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity within the CD47 targeting therapeutics market across

[A] target disease indication (acute myeloid leukemias, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, colorectal cancers, diffuse large b-cell lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndromes, non-small cell lung cancers, ovarian epithelial cancer, oral muscositis, small cell lung cancers),

[B] type of molecule (biologics and small molecules),

[C] key players and

[D] key geographical regions (US, France , Germany , Italy , Spain , UK, Australia , China , India and Israel ).

In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to the model, the report has provided three forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of CD47 targeting therapeutics?

Which are the key drugs being developed across early and late stages of development?

Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for their therapeutics?

What is the evolving trend related to the focus of publications related to CD47 targeting therapeutics?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders/experts in this field?

What are the evolving social media trends related to CD47 targeting therapeutics?

What are the different initiatives undertaken by big pharma players for the development of CD47 therapeutics in the recent past?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Key Historical Events related to CD47 Targeting Therapies

3.3. Application Areas

3.4. Mechanism of Action

3.5. Associated Side Effects and Likely Solutions

3.6. Key Features

3.7. Target Indications

3.8. Future Outlook

4. MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. CD-47 Targeting Therapeutics: Market Landscape

4.3. CD-47 Therapeutics: Developer Landscape

5. COMPANY PROFILES

5.1. Abpro

5.3. Apmonia Therapeutics

5.4. Arch Oncology

5.5. Aurigene

5.6. Bristol Myers Squibb

5.7. EpicentRx

5.8. Forty Seven

5.9. ImmuneOncia Therapeutics

5.10. ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals

5.11. Innovent Biologics

5.12. KAHR Medical

5.13. Light Chain Bioscience

5.14. Morphiex

5.15. Trillium Therapeutics

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Scope and Methodology

6.3. CD-47 Targeting Therapeutics: List of Clinical Trials

6.3.1. Analysis by Trial Status

6.3.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

6.3.3. Analysis by Trial Status and Trial Registration Year

6.3.4. Analysis by Number of Patients Enrolled and Phase of Development

6.3.5. Analysis by Type of Sponsor

6.3.6. Analysis by Target Patient Group

6.3.7. Analysis by Study Type

6.3.8. Analysis by Type of Masking

6.3.9. Analysis by Type of Interventional Model

6.3.10. Analysis by Primary Purpose of Trial

6.3.11. Analysis of Enrolled Patient Population by Geography

7. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

8. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

8.1. CD-47 Therapeutics: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

9. FUNDING AND INVESTMENTS

9.1. CD-47 Therapeutics: List of Funding and Investments

10. KEY OPINION LEADERS

10.1. CD-47 Therapeutics: List of Key Opinion Leaders

11. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. CD-47 Therapeutics: Trends on Twitter

11.2.1. Historical Trend in Volume of Tweets

11.2.2. Trending Words / Phrases on Twitter

11.2.3. Most Popular Drugs on Twitter

11.2.4. Most Prolific Authors on Twitter

11.2.5. Most Popular Indications

12. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Methodology and Key Parameters

12.3. CD-47 Therapy Developers

13. BIG PHARMA PLAYERS

14. START-UP HEALTH INDEXING

15. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Scope and Limitations

15.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

15.4. Global CD-47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, 2021-2035

15.5. CD-47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, 2021-2035: Analysis by Target Indication

15.6. CD-47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, 2021-2035: Analysis by Type of Molecule

15.7. CD-47 Targeting Therapeutics Market, 2021-2035: Analysis by Geography

15.8. Drug-wise Sales Forecast

16. APPENDIX 1: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d3iga

