CData Software Named to Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Third consecutive Inc. 5000 ranking reflects enterprise demand for governed control over how AI reaches business data

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CData Software, the data layer for AI, today announced it has been ranked No. 2,565 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Three consecutive years on this list tracks with a change in what enterprises ask us for," said Amit Sharma, Founder and CEO of CData. "The question used to be whether you could reach the data. Now it's whether every AI-to-data interaction is governed, logged, and correct. That's the layer we've been building toward, and it's where enterprise AI succeeds or stalls."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

CData's ranking tracks a change in what enterprises need from their data layer. Most AI initiatives stall before production, not because the AI can't do the work, but because nothing governs what it's allowed to reach. CData Connect AI, the company's managed Model Context Protocol (MCP) platform, operates as the control plane between AI systems and hundreds of business systems: live access, the business context that makes answers correct, and policy enforcement on every request. This marks CData's third consecutive year on the Inc. 5000, following recognition in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Integration and Forbes' 2026 list of America's Best Startup Employers.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million.

About CData Software

CData is the data layer for AI, delivering the connectivity, context, and control that make enterprise AI more accurate and actionable. One platform connects live data across hundreds of enterprise systems, adds the semantic context AI needs to respond accurately, and governs every AI-to-data interaction. CData makes enterprise data ready for AI, whether the consumer is an agent, an application, or a person. CData powers AI workloads for Anthropic, Databricks, Microsoft, Google, Palantir, and more than 10,000 customers worldwide. Learn more at www.cdata.com or contact [email protected]

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

SOURCE CData Software