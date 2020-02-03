CDC and WHO’s Coronavirus Data Now Searchable Via Acoer, Powered by Hedera Hashgraph

Confirmed cases

Deaths and recoveries per hundred infections

Trends over time

Interactive views with dynamic sort and filtering capabilities

Ability to download or extract directly from visualizations

"There is a growing supply of data about the virus, but the information is not necessarily easy to visualize, consume, or extract in a simple way," said Jim Nasr, CEO of Acoer. "With HashLog our objective is to make data collection automated, and data visualization rich, dynamic, and intuitive. Particularly with my own public health background and tenure at the CDC, we are also huge believers that supporting public health is an incredibly important mission and as much as we can do, it is our responsibility to innovate to enhance it."

"Healthcare and public health is a key area where Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) can provide computational trust, and serve as a source of truth for multiple parties to work from, delivering consistent, factual information across distributed communities," said Mance Harmon, CEO of Hedera Hashgraph. "Acoer's work to make this Coronavirus data so easy to visualize and understand is a great example of this, and we commend them for this innovative use of DLT for the public good."

Healthcare professionals, researchers, and members of the media who would like free access to the searchable database can contact pr@hedera.com .

About Acoer

Acoer builds blockchain-enabled applications to ensure computational trust, transparency, and auditable data providing a secure and tamper-proof environment. Acoer is driven by building usable software, and committed to interoperability-by-design through open application programming interfaces (APIs). We believe blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) provide computational trust to elevate our software to be a source of truth. For more information, visit www.acoer.com .

About Hedera

Hedera is a decentralized public network where anyone can carve out a piece of cyberspace to transact, play, and socialize in a secure, trusted environment. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast decentralized applications on top of the Hedera platform. Co-founders Dr. Leemon Baird and Mance Harmon invented and developed the groundbreaking hashgraph technology after working at the United States Air Force Academy and as founders of Trio Security, BlueWave Security, and Swirlds, Inc.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com , or follow us on Twitter at @hashgraph , Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph , or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord . The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/whitepaper .

For Media Enquiries

Zenobia Godschalk

E: pr@hedera.com

T: 1.833.794.7537 x 717

Rebecca Maher

E: hedera@wachsman.com

T: +353 87 391 9243

SOURCE Hedera Hashgraph

Related Links

https://www.hedera.com

