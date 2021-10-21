CDC Awards ICF $35 Million in Public Health Contracts

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) three recompete contracts with a combined value of $35 million to provide digital transformation, health surveillance, data management, technical assistance and communications services to its programs. The agreements include:

A $15 million task order with the Division of HIV Prevention's Data Coordinating Center to centralize and modernize two of its largest HIV behavioral clinical surveillance systems. ICF will provide data collection, data management, technical assistance and system development and maintenance services. The contract has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options.

An $11 million task order with the Division of Cancer Prevention and Control's National Program of Cancer Registries (NPCR) to provide data collection, monitoring, analytical and evaluation support to the Cancer Surveillance System and support NPCR's program planning and evaluation activities. It has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options.

A $9 million task order with the Office on Smoking and Health to provide communications, marketing and partnership engagement services, as well as research and technical assistance support on issues related to tobacco control, including the development and implementation of campaigns and the release of Surgeon General reports. It has a term of four years, including a one-year base and three one-year options.

"ICF has partnered with CDC programs for over 30 years, and we have the right people and the right skills in place to meet their complex needs—from public health research to data analytics and IT modernization to communications and citizen engagement," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "We look forward to continuing to help CDC advance the critical public health missions of its programs."

ICF brings together a broad set of public health, health technology and technical support services to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. ICF's innovative approach combines the best of advanced analytics, industry expertise and enterprise technologies to build agile solutions that meet clients' changing needs.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

