CDC Awards Medscape Education Three Contracts to Develop Medical Education Programming Addressing Major Public Health Needs

While the medical world is appropriately focused on COVID-19, it is essential that other clinical topics, which impact the lives of millions of patients, are not overlooked. The programming will be focused on the following:

Cancer care : In collaboration with the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors, Medscape Education will develop curriculum focused on the need for physicians to engage patients on their post-treatment lifestyle such as alcohol and tobacco use, the impact of stress and anxiety, and the importance of physical activity and nutrition, while building awareness of CDC's "Talk to Someone" tool designed to help cancer patients manage their disease.

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (MECFS) is a severe, long-term illness. People with MECFS are often unable to engage in daily activity due to severe fatigue. COVID-19 brings a new concern to these symptoms, as Dr. noted that a consequence of COVID-19 is post-viral syndrome which includes fatigue and difficulty concentrating. Medscape Education will bring these concepts to life through an interactive roundtable discussion designed for physicians, nurses and pharmacists. Invasive mold infections (IMIs): After natural disasters, such as hurricanes or floods, residents are likely exposed to mold as they return to their homes and begin the remediation process. For immunocompromised people, IMIs can cause severe illness and even death. Medscape Education will develop educational programming for physicians and nurses designed to educate their immunocompromised patients about preventative measures to avoid IMIs.

"Medscape Education is honored to be selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to develop these educational programs, across a variety of public health issues, which if not rapidly and appropriately treated, can result in advanced illness and even death," said Douglas Kaufman, Group Vice President, Medscape.

As COVID-19 has increased clinician reliance on digital solutions, Medscape Education continues to focus on providing the most current, practice-relevant education.

"The need to educate providers via Medscape's trusted and credible digital platform could not be more essential, especially during this time of heightened anxiety and an overwhelmed healthcare system," Kaufman noted.

The activities will be hosted at www.medscape.org and will be available for continuing education credit.

