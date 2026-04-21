CDC Foundation Announces Appointment of Mary Currier and Mark Volker to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDC Foundation today announced the appointment of Mary Currier, MD, MPH, former Mississippi state health officer, and Mark Volker, retired partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), to its board of directors. Both bring decades of leadership experience in public health and finance to support the Foundation's mission to advance the public's health.

Currier is a distinguished physician and public health administrator with a career spanning more than three decades at the Mississippi State Department of Health. She served as state health officer from 2010 to 2018, where she led statewide public health policy and operations, including disease prevention, outbreak response and major health initiatives. She also served as state epidemiologist and held multiple clinical and consulting roles focused on maternal and child health, infectious diseases and preventive care. Since 2019, she has served on the faculty of the University of Mississippi Medical Center, mentoring the next generation of public health leaders.

In addition to her professional roles, Currier serves on the board of the Children's Foundation of Mississippi and is an active member of several national and state public health organizations including the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) alumni association and the Mississippi Public Health Association.

Currier has a Master of Public Health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Arts from Rice University.

Volker brings more than 36 years of experience in accounting, auditing and financial advisory services from his tenure at PwC. During his career, he served clients across a wide range of industries, with a focus on large, global industrial companies. His expertise includes financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, securities registration, internal controls and board-level advisory services.

Volker has been actively engaged with the CDC Foundation since 2018, serving on its finance committee, where he has contributed his financial expertise to strengthen the organization's philanthropic impact.

He has a Bachelor of Science in business administration in accounting from the University of Missouri Trulaske College of Business.

"Mary and Mark bring exceptional experience and leadership that will further strengthen our board and advance our work to improve the public's health," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "Mary's deep expertise in public health practice and policy, combined with Mark's extensive financial and governance experience, will help guide the Foundation as we continue to address critical health challenges and expand our impact."

About the CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation is an independent nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners to support the public health system, including the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in preventing and responding to threats to health. In this role, we are focused on one priority: building catalytic, flexible and impactful partnerships—with corporations, organizations and individuals—to help improve the health and lives of people in all communities, everywhere. Visit www.cdcfoundation.org for more information.

SOURCE CDC Foundation