CDC Foundation Earns 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for 18th Consecutive Year

ATLANTA, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDC Foundation earned a 4-star rating by Charity Navigator for the 18th year in a row, earning a perfect score of 100 for its trustworthiness, financial efficiency, transparency as well as its leadership. Four stars is the highest rating awarded by Charity Navigator, the nation's largest and most-utilized evaluator of charities.

Since 2001, Charity Navigator has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually. The essential information the group gathers on the cost-effectiveness and overall health of a charity's programs provides donors with confidence to make giving decisions that result in real impact.

The CDC Foundation is the independent, nonprofit partner of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), helping to extend the lifesaving work of CDC and the public health system. In its work, the CDC Foundation helps CDC save and improve more lives through collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, private entities and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world.

"Receiving Charity Navigator's 4-star rating for the 18th year in a row reflects our unwavering commitment to financial accountability, transparency and maximizing the impact of every dollar people entrust to us," said Judy Monroe, president and CEO, CDC Foundation. "We remain dedicated to supporting the critical work of CDC and the public health system to enhance health for each person in every community across the globe. This consistent 4-star rating is a testament to our team's diligence and the generosity of our supporters in our shared mission to create a healthier and better quality of life."

"We are delighted to provide the CDC Foundation with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence," said Michael Thatcher, president and CEO of Charity Navigator. "The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that the CDC Foundation is able to accomplish in the years ahead."

Charity Navigator accepts no funding from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for access to this trusted data. For more information, visit www.charitynavigator.org.

About the CDC Foundation

The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the go-to nonprofit authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has raised over $2.2 billion and launched more than 1,400 programs impacting a variety of health threats from chronic disease conditions including cardiovascular disease and cancer, to infectious diseases like rotavirus and HIV, to emergency responses, including COVID-19 and Ebola. The CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 80 countries last year. Learn more at www.cdcfoundation.org.

SOURCE CDC Foundation