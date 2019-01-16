CDC Foundation Launches New Contagious Conversations Podcast
Initial episodes include interviews with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, independent journalist Maryn McKenna and Americans with Disabilities Act architect Dr. Lex Frieden
Mar 12, 2019, 11:02 ET
ATLANTA, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you curious about the people who are tackling some of the world's toughest health challenges and what set them on that path? The CDC Foundation today launched Contagious Conversations, a new podcast that features interviews with individuals who are playing a key role in making the world safer and healthier for us all.
The first season of Contagious Conversations features a series of three in-depth interviews with experts who share their unique perspectives on today's toughest health challenges, including antibiotic resistance, global disease outbreaks, health equality and more. A second season will launch in Spring 2019.
"Contagious Conversations offers compelling insights and advice from individuals who dedicate their lives to the health and safety of America and the world," said Judith Monroe, MD, president and chief executive officer of the CDC Foundation. "Each episode takes listeners behind the scenes to learn more about leaders' career paths, their thoughts about protecting peoples' health and the power of working together for greater impact."
Current Contagious Conversations episodes include:
Episode 1: Outbreaks and Superbugs
Storytelling on the Frontlines with Journalist Maryn McKenna
Independent journalist and author Maryn McKenna describes her path to becoming a journalist, the value of storytelling in reporting complex public health issues, what it's like to report from the frontlines of emergency responses and the impact of antibiotics on the food we eat.
"The point of intersection between public health scientists and journalists telling stories about public health is finding that moment where big data sets can be translated into a narrative that makes sense for the mass audience." – Maryn McKenna
Episode 2: Infrastructure, Inclusivity and the ADA
New Pathways to Problem Solving with Dr. Lex Frieden
Lex Frieden, disability rights activist, architect of the Americans with Disabilities Act and 2017 Fries Prize for Improving Health recipient, shares his personal story, his dedication to independent living for people with disabilities and his memories about working closely with former President George H.W. Bush.
"We have to do everything we can to be inclusive in our planning for the workplace, in our planning for the community, and our planning for the world." – Lex Frieden, MA, LLD
Episode 3: All Lives Have Equal Value
Philanthropy, Optimism and Taking Risks with Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation CEO Sue Desmond-Hellmann explains how she came to lead one of the world's largest philanthropies, her thoughts about improving the lives of people everywhere and the power of public-private partnerships.
"A health threat anywhere in the world is a health threat everywhere. So no matter who you are, having a world where people have the chance for a healthy, productive life actually lifts all of us." ― Sue Desmond-Hellmann, MD, MPH
To listen to Contagious Conversations, please subscribe or download on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcasting app. For more information, visit www.cdcfoundation.org/conversations.
About the CDC Foundation
The CDC Foundation helps the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) save and improve lives by unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC, philanthropies, corporations, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world. The CDC Foundation is the sole entity authorized by Congress to mobilize philanthropic partners and private-sector resources to support CDC's critical health protection mission. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has launched approximately 1,000 programs and raised over $800 million. The CDC Foundation managed nearly 300 CDC-led programs in the United States and in more than 130 countries last year. For more information, visit www.cdcfoundation.org. Follow the Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
