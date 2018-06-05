CDC-Funded Clinical Trial Proves UV Disinfection Effective in Decreasing C. diff Hospital-wide

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study proves that enhanced terminal room disinfection with Tru-D SmartUVC leads to a decrease in risk of acquisition of targeted multidrug-resistant organisms such as C. diff and VRE for all patients, hospital-wide. The study, Effectiveness of targeted enhanced terminal room disinfection on hospital-wide acquisition and infection with multidrug-resistant organisms and Clostridium difficile: a secondary analysis of a multicentre cluster randomized controlled trial with crossover design (BETR Disinfection), which was recently published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, discusses the prescribed secondary analysis of the BETR-D randomized clinical trial.

Tru-D is proven to reduce incidence of C. diff and VRE hospital-wide.

The study authors sought to prove that a measured dose of continuous UV disinfection in targeted, at-risk rooms would have both direct effects on the next patient who entered the room and an indirect effect on all hospitalized patients, leading to a hospital-wide decreased risk of target organisms. Following the two-year, $2M, CDC-funded trial, the researchers concluded that, "Enhanced terminal room disinfection with UV in a targeted subset of high-risk rooms led to a decrease in hospital-wide incidence of C. difficile and VRE."

"This secondary analysis of the BETR-D study proves that with an enhanced terminal room UV disinfection program in place, the entire hospital environment is safer," said Alice Brewer, MPH, CIC, Director of Clinical Affairs for Tru-D SmartUVC. "Regardless of whether the room was previously occupied with a patient who had an MDRO (multidrug-resistant organism), or whether or not they had been previously colonized, if you add a structured, targeted UV disinfection program to your cleaning protocols, your hospital will have fewer cases of C. diff and VRE."

Tru-D was the only device chosen for the BETR-D study due to its unique ability to establish a baseline of disinfection and eliminate human error in the disinfection process. The BETR-D study is the first and only randomized clinical trial on UV disinfection that was conducted across multiple facilities with appropriate controls and compliance with hand hygiene and manual cleaning. Conducted from 2012-2014 throughout the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network, the study is the first multicenter, randomized controlled trial to show a decrease in hospital-wide incidence after implementation of enhanced terminal disinfection using UV. Due to the strict study protocols and high compliance with cleaning and hand hygiene, the study authors concluded that, "The effects observed in our study might represent the minimum decrease achievable from enhanced disinfection strategies."

Only Tru-D provides thorough disinfection from one placement in the room and calculates one, measured UVC dose. Using its patented Sensor360 technology, Tru-D analyzes the unique makeup of each room including size, shape and contents to deliver the precise, lethal dose of UVC needed for complete room disinfection. Operating at the optimal wavelength for germicidal disinfection, Tru-D kills up to 99.9% of pathogens in both direct and shadowed areas.

The prestigious BETR-D Research Team concluded that, "…Enhanced terminal room disinfection with UV in a targeted subset of high-risk rooms (ie, contact precaution rooms) led to a decrease in risk of acquisition of target multidrug-resistant organisms such as C. difficile and VRE for all hospitalised patients, through both direct and indirect effects."

The pioneer in the UV disinfection industry, Tru-D SmartUVC placed the first UV robot in a health care facility in 2007. With a commitment to innovation and excellent customer experiences, today Tru-D, short for "total room ultraviolet disinfection," is deployed in hundreds of health care facilities throughout the U.S. Validated by more than 15 independent studies, Tru-D is backed by the industry's leading researchers as well as sound science.

For more information and links to independent studies, visit Tru-D.com and Tru-D.com/studies.

About Tru-D SmartUVC

Only Tru-D delivers an automated, measured dose of UVC light to consistently disinfect a room during one cycle. Operating from one placement in the room, Tru-D ensures significant pathogen reduction in direct and shadowed areas. Validated by more than 15 independent studies as well as a well-controlled, large-scale, CDC-funded randomized clinical trial, Tru-D's automated, measured dosing capabilities and real-time usage-tracking features make it one of the most advanced UV disinfection systems available. To learn more, visit tru-d.com.

MEDIA RELEASE

Christin Yates

Tru-D Public Relations

901-774-5771

196619@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdc-funded-clinical-trial-proves-uv-disinfection-effective-in-decreasing-c-diff-hospital-wide-300659867.html

SOURCE Tru-D SmartUVC

Related Links

http://tru-d.com

