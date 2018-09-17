CDC Prevention Epicenters Program-Funded Study Proves Enhanced UVC Disinfection Reduces Microbial Contamination, Decreasing Patient Colonization and Infection

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analysis of the Benefits of Enhanced Terminal Room-Disinfection (BETR-D) study shows that enhanced disinfection using UVC leads to a reduction of microbial contamination and a decrease in patient colonization and infection. The new substudy, Enhanced disinfection leads to reduction of microbial contamination and a decrease in patient colonization and infection, was recently published in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology.

Tru-D delivers an automated, measured dose of UVC light to consistently disinfect a room during one cycle.

"This latest substudy is important because it supports the previous findings of the BETR-Disinfection study by showing that utilizing enhanced disinfection leads to a decrease in microbial surface contamination that results in a decrease in hospital-acquired infections," said Alice Brewer, MPH, CIC, director of Clinical Affairs for Tru-D SmartUVC.

The BETR-D study was a pragmatic, prospective, multicenter, cluster-randomized trial that evaluated four strategies for terminal room disinfection throughout nine hospitals between April 2012 and July 2014 with the goal of evaluating reduction of Acinetobacter, C. diff, MRSA and VRE.

This substudy performed microbiological analysis of randomly selected "seed" rooms to determine the number of colony-forming units (CFUs) of the four target organisms that remained in the patient room following manual terminal room decontamination with liquid disinfectants alone, a wide-spread practice for disinfection of patient rooms.

"…to our knowledge, the BETR disinfection study and this analysis of the BETR disinfection study data are the first that quantitively describe the entire pathway whereby enhanced disinfection decreases microbial contamination, which in turn reduces patient colonization and infection," the substudy stated.

Tru-D SmartUVC was the only device chosen for the CDC-funded randomized clinical trial due to its ability to establish a baseline of disinfection with its Sensor360 technology. Results of the landmark BETR-D study proved that enhanced terminal room disinfection strategies using Tru-D decreased risk of acquisition and infection of four major superbugs not only from patient to patient, but throughout an entire facility, hospital-wide.

The substudy authors concluded, that as a result of their cumulative findings, "…hospitals should use an enhanced terminal disinfection method for contact precaution patient rooms to reduce the risk of HAIs originating in the environment."

"Tru-D is proud to be validated by more than 15 independent studies to show that it is capable of reducing infections hospital-wide," said Brewer. "Using patented technology, Tru-D ensures significant pathogen reduction from one placement in the room, eliminating the threat of human error in the disinfection process."

Tru-D is brought into a room after the environmental services staff cleans using traditional methods. Operating from one placement and administering a single cycle of UVC light, Tru-D then destroys harmful pathogens that can remain behind such as C. diff, MRSA, MERS, VRE, Ebola and many more. During the disinfection process, operators are free to complete other tasks such as cleaning rooms, changing linens or other duties before being notified via audio and/or text message that the room has been thoroughly disinfected.

For more information, visit Tru-D.com.

About Tru-D SmartUVC

Only Tru-D delivers an automated, measured dose of UVC light to consistently disinfect a room during one cycle. Operating from one placement in the room, Tru-D ensures significant pathogen reduction in direct and shadowed areas. Validated by more than a dozen independent studies as well as a well-controlled, large-scale, CDC-funded randomized clinical trial, Tru-D's automated, measured dosing capabilities and real-time usage-tracking features make it one of the most advanced UV disinfection systems available. To learn more, visit tru-d.com.

Media Contact:

Christin Yates

Tru-D Public Relations

901-774-5771

203555@email4pr.com

SOURCE Tru-D SmartUVC

Related Links

http://www.Tru-D.com

