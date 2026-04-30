CDE Solutions and Optum Payments Network Form Strategic Alliance to Expand S3 Health Benefits Payment Acceptance Nationwide

Alliance increases the number of retail locations accepting S3 Health Benefits payments, making it easier for members to find where they can use benefits for eligible food and OTC purchases

MARIETTA, Ga., Apr. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CDE Solutions, a leading provider of end-to-end payment solutions, today announced a strategic alliance with Optum Payments Network, part of Optum's health services platform, to expand S3 Health Benefits payment acceptance across a broader network of retail merchants. The alliance is designed to enable more merchants to accept S3 Health Benefits payments for eligible food and approved non‑prescription over-the-counter (OTC) health products while making it easier for members to identify where their benefits are accepted.

CDE Solutions announced an alliance with Optum to expand S3 Health Benefits payment acceptance to more retailers. Post this Learn how easy it is to accept Healthy Benefits at your store using CHEXIT by CDE. To learn more, visit https://chexit.com/s3-network-healthy-benefits-acceptance Speed Speed

Through the collaboration, CDE will enable additional merchants within its national network to accept S3 Health Benefits payments, increasing the number of in‑store locations where members can confidently use their benefits. By combining CDE's merchant onboarding and payment processing capabilities with Optum Payments Network's healthcare and benefits infrastructure, the alliance simplifies activation and expands acceptance at scale.

Millions of Medicare Advantage (Part C) members use monthly S3 Health Benefits allowances to determine where to shop for eligible food and OTC items. Expanded acceptance helps drive foot traffic, repeat visits, and recurring, plan funded spend for participating retailers.

"At CDE Solutions, we focus on building partnerships that scale quickly and deliver measurable value," said Joe Cohane, CEO of CDE Solutions. "This alliance with Optum accelerates S3 Health Benefits acceptance for merchants while improving access for the members these programs are designed to support."

To learn how Healthy Benefits payment acceptance can help drive new revenue and attract more customers, visit CDE's dedicated page or speak with a member of the CDE team today by calling 855-203-3713.

About Optum Payments Network

Optum Payments Network is part of Optum Financial, of the UnitedHealth Group family of companies, and focuses on connecting healthcare benefits to everyday spending. Through its S3® platform, Optum delivers directed spending programs that help make healthy food, OTC items, and other essential products more accessible and affordable for consumers.

About CDE Solutions

CDE Solutions provides end-to-end payment solutions across EBT SNAP, OTC, Healthy Foods, and credit and debit processing, serving more than 25,000 retailers nationwide with secure, efficient payment acceptance through multiple point of sale options.

Ready to start accepting Healthy Benefits? Visit CDE's page to learn more. Ashley Steele, Sr. Director of Marketing at CDE Solutions, [email protected]

SOURCE CDE Solutions