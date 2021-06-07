CDF Capital Announces CEO Succession

IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDF Capital's President and CEO Dusty Rubeck recently announced his plan to retire from his current role. For a number of years, the CDF Capital Board and Rubeck have routinely discussed CEO succession planning as part of an ongoing readiness process. When Rubeck signaled his consideration of retiring by the end of 2021, the succession planning process picked up momentum and the board instituted a formal search process for a new President and CEO.

As a result of that search process, CDF Capital is pleased to announce that Eric R. Schroeder, a long-time member of the CDF Capital Board, has been appointed as the new President and CEO, effective July 1, 2021.

Schroeder has served as a member of the CDF Capital Board since March of 2010. He is bank founder and partner for CrossFirst Bank in Leawood, Kansas, one of the largest banks headquartered in the Kansas City region. He has held a broad range of roles at CrossFirst since he helped found the bank in 2006. His most recent position at CrossFirst was Managing Director of Institutional Banking. Schroeder has more than 33 years of bank-related experience, including positions at UMB Bank in Warrensburg, Missouri; Boatmen's First National Bank in Belton, Missouri; and as Community Bank President for Bank 10 in Belton, Missouri. He also served a term as a bank examiner for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Schroeder holds a B.S. in Business Administration from Central Missouri State University. He and his wife Julie share life-long involvement in the Christian Churches/Churches of Christ. He also continues in his role as part of a third-generation family farm in Missouri.

To ensure a smooth transition period, the board has appointed Rubeck to serve as Executive Advisor to the Board and CEO through the end of 2021.

In a statement related to this transition, CDF Capital's Board Chair Ken Thompson stated, "When Dusty Rubeck was recruited to be the President of CDF Capital nearly eight years ago, the board asked him to make broad changes in this ministry to prepare it for the future. He and his team have transformed CDF Capital, resulting in an energized culture, a strengthened financial condition, and an expanded ministry impact on churches beyond just financial lending. We are pleased he will be staying through the end of the year to help ensure a smooth transition."

Thompson goes on to express his excitement about the newly appointed CEO. "We are very fortunate that Eric Schroeder has accepted the call to serve as CDF Capital's new President and CEO. Eric's extensive banking experience, deep connection to the Christian Church, and long service to the CDF Capital Board uniquely position him to build on the current foundation while bringing growth and expansion to CDF Capital's work around the country. The board considered many factors when conducting this search and Eric met or exceeded every one of them. These are exciting days for the ministry of CDF Capital."

Incoming President and CEO Eric Schroeder shared, "Dusty and the CDF Capital team have built a great organization focused on Helping Churches Grow. I love the Church and hope to use my God-given strengths to assist in this mission. The Church plays a vital role in our communities, and pointing people to Jesus will continue to be our primary focus as we help churches with financial, leadership, and spiritual capital."

As part of his transition message, departing President Dusty Rubeck stated, "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead CDF Capital through this past season of ministry expansion. The team I have been privileged to lead and the board I have been fortunate to serve have both shown outstanding commitment to the Kingdom and our unique role within churches across the nation. I am very excited Eric Schroeder has accepted the call to lead CDF Capital into the future. He and the rest of the board members have been true partners in the expansion of this ministry over the last decade, so he has an outstanding perspective on our needs for the future."

CDF Capital — Helping Churches Grow

We believe that every person is on a spiritual journey of transformation, and the best place for that journey to happen is in God's church. That is why, since 1953, we have helped Christians and churches embrace their part in this journey by providing the three kinds of capital to the churches we help — Financial Capital, Leadership Capital, and Spiritual Capital. Church growth is about more than just attendance — it requires all three forms of capital in whatever portions necessary. When a church is properly resourced financially, spiritually, and in leadership, lives are transformed. We call this Transformational Capital.

