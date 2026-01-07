CDF Distributors Launches All-New Website and ProBuilder Tool, Transforming the Commercial Door Buying Experience

GALLATIN, Tenn., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CDF Distributors, the leading supplier of commercial doors, frames, and hardware, has announced the launch of its completely redesigned website and innovative ProBuilder tool. The new digital platform delivers faster performance, instant pricing, and an enhanced visual experience for customers nationwide.

Desktop computer displaying CDF Distributors’ new website and ProBuilder tool, showing an interactive commercial door configuration with real-time visualization and fast-track production options on a modern workspace desk.

Built from the ground up with more than 20,000 development hours, the new system is designed to simplify and accelerate every step of the buying process. Customers can now design, visualize, and receive accurate quotes for their doors instantly, replacing the traditional multi-day quote process with real-time transparency and efficiency. CDF released yet another industry first by empowering customers to get instant quotes on custom size door and frame configurations, even down to the 1/8th of an inch.

"Our mission was to completely rethink how customers buy commercial doors," said Wayne Foreman, Founder & CEO at CDF Distributors. "The new ProBuilder lets customers customize and price their door in seconds. They can see exactly what they are getting and make confident purchasing decisions without waiting for manual quotes or a salesperson to call them."

The ProBuilder tool provides an interactive experience that allows users to customize their door with real-time visual updates. As they choose materials, hardware, finishes, accessories, and frame types, the door image updates instantly to reflect their selections. This ensures complete accuracy and eliminates guesswork throughout the design and ordering process.

In addition to instant quoting and real-time visualization, the new CDFDistributors.com offers a best-in-class mobile experience. General contractors and facility managers can easily design and order doors from the job site using any mobile device. The site's improved navigation and streamlined checkout process make purchasing commercial doors faster and more intuitive than ever before.

"This launch marks a major milestone for CDF Distributors," added Steve Kincanon, COO. "We have invested in innovation that gives our customers exactly what they have been asking for: speed, accuracy, and price transparency."

The new website and ProBuilder tool are now live and available to customers across the United States. To explore the new experience, visit https://www.cdfdistributors.com/ .

About CDF Distributors

Founded in 2011 in Gallatin, TN, CDF Distributors is a nationwide supplier of commercial doors, frames, and hardware serving contractors, architects, facility managers, and building professionals. The pioneer in online commercial door sales, CDF has grown from supporting local businesses to becoming a nationally recognized source for wood, metal, and storefront doors, frames, and hardware across a wide range of commercial applications.

CDF Distributors continues to lead the industry through innovation, including its proprietary ProBuilder online quote tool, which delivers instant pricing and greater visibility into door, frame, and hardware specifications. By combining deep product expertise with modern digital technology, CDF simplifies the commercial door buying process with faster quoting, improved accuracy, and increased transparency from quote to order. For more information, visit cdfdistributors.com.

Contact:

Christian O'Saile

Marketing Department

CDF Distributors

[email protected] | 615-236-8138

www.cdfdistributors.com

SOURCE CDF Distributors