CDFA® Ivy Menchel Celebrates Second Anniversary of Leading NADP New York City Chapter

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Menchel, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA®) and the president and founder of Family Wealth Planning Partners, is celebrating her second anniversary as director of one of the National Association of Divorce Professionals (NADP)'s first New York City chapters. Menchel was chosen by the NADP because of her numerous career accomplishments, industry and community involvement, and leadership abilities.

"It has been inspiring and motivating to regularly meet with these talented professionals who are committed to improving the divorce experience for clients going through this emotional process," Menchel said. "It's an honor to have had a positive impact on the members of our chapter."

The NADP is an invitation-only networking and educational organization for professionals whose work involves helping clients going through a divorce. The NADP thoroughly vets professionals before offering membership. Only select members are chosen for leadership positions in one of the organizations more than 30 chapters nationwide. Chapters meet monthly to network and learn more about topics that affect members' divorcing clients.

"We are proud to have such highly regarded professionals like Ivy in the NADP," said Vicky Townsend, CEO and co-founder of the NADP. "Under her leadership and commitment, her chapter is making a very positive impact on divorcing families in New York City and beyond. We couldn't ask for a more qualified and dedicated leader."

With over 25 years of experience in financial services, Menchel focuses her practice on helping divorcing clients, along with their attorneys and mediators, make sound financial decisions as they transition into the next phase of their lives. In addition to her work as a CDFA, she is also a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Certified Business Exit Consultant (CBEC®), making her one of the few professionals in her field to hold all three certifications.

Beyond her private practice, Menchel is widely regarded as a thought leader in her field. Among other works, she authored the workbook "Define Your Wealth" and co-authored the e-book "Navigating Your Divorce: Legal, Financial and Emotional Basics." Menchel is also a prominent member of several professional organizations including the Association of Divorce Financial Planners, the Family Divorce and Mediation Council of Greater New York, and many others.

After two successful years leading her chapter, Menchel looks forward to making her third even better. "I'm looking forward to continuing to grow our practices, educate one another, and improve the divorce process to better support our clients," she said.

To learn more about Ivy Menchel visit her NADP profile or her website at http://www.familywealthpp.com/.

About the NADP: The National Association of Divorce Professionals is an invitation-only organization that unifies highly vetted professionals who serve clients going through all stages of divorce. The NADP is committed to making a positive impact on the divorce process through strategic alliances, divorce-centered education, and comprehensive professional development. Please visit www.thenadp.com for more information.

