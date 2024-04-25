CDG and Innovation Incubator Create Generative AI Solutions for BSPs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group, Inc. (CDG) is pleased to announce an alliance with Innovation Incubator, Inc., an AWS partner, to operate an extension of CDG's innovation lab and develop Generative AI powered solutions aimed at transforming the subscriber and support experience for Broadband Service Providers (BSPs). Initial products include incorporating AWS Bedrock knowledgebase powered AI Chatbots, 360 customer dashboards with digital twins of the network equipment and devices, and a generative Business Intelligence (BI) suite into CDG's OSS/BSS platform for managing carrier and provider services and operations.

"CDG is uniquely positioned to transform the $0.14T US Telecom OSS/BSS market. We are honored to partner and help CDG realize its vision by providing an AI native technology innovation lab and platform and app modernization delivery," said Antony Satyadas, CEO Managing Partner and Co-founder of Innovation Incubator's group of companies. "Our innovation lab and integration services, rooted in decades of AI experience and a 9-year partnership with AWS, allow us to inject the right blend of self-service and hyper-automation into CDG solutions."

CDG's CTO, Tony Stout noted, "We selected AWS not only as our telecom infrastructure partner but also as an innovation platform and lab. Establishing a partnership with Innovation Incubator was the next logical step to help us evolve our OSS/BSS capabilities. CDG is undergoing a complete transformation in how we develop and deliver our platform solutions, and we expect significant time and cost savings and increased speed to market through leveraging the power of the AWS cloud platform and the vision and experience of Innovation Incubator."

About Innovation Incubator:

Innovation Incubator Inc. is one of the leading artificial intelligence, immersive experience and platform technology services and startup incubator/accelerator company. Our clients/investments span telecom, real estate and mortgage, health care and wellness, automotive and social retail. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York, we also have presence in FL, GA, KY, MA, NJ, VA in the USA and Trivandrum, Kerala in India.

About CDG:

CDG provides a cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS platform for voice, video, data, circuit, and interconnect services for retail and wholesale broadband service providers and carriers. We deliver value to our clients through our open architecture, operator-driven solutions that empower them to create the optimal service ecosystem for growing their customer base, improving their BI, and developing the latest AI/ML and automation technologies to increase their operational efficiencies and capabilities. Visit cdg.ws to learn more.

