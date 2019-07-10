CDG Announces MBS Spanish Language Invoice Format

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce the availability of Spanish language formatted invoices in its MBS consumer and enterprise billing and customer care solution. The new features allows service providers to selectively designate customers that should receive their invoices in Spanish, while still managing the customer account information within MBS in English.

According to Andrew Sabatuk, Vice President of Sales, "The need for providers to be able to create invoices in multiple languages continues to grow each year. While English is the top-spoken language in the United States with more than 231 million speakers, Spanish is the next most spoken language with more than 37 million speakers. Providing native language invoices can help service providers expand their client base and improve their customer service, collections, and customer retention. We are also planning to offer the ability to produce MBS invoices in additional languages in the future."

About CDG: CDG offers scalable, accurate billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, Customer Care, Network / Plant, Trouble, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Task Management and third-party financial, mapping and facilities management products. Service bureau, hosted and licensed options are available. Visit our website at www.cdg.ws to learn more.

Contact: Ryan Travaille

Phone: 217 402-3445

ryant@cdg.ws

SOURCE Communications Data Group

