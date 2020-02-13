CDG Completes 52 BSS/OSS Implementations In 12 Months

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG), is pleased to announce the completion of 52 implementations of its MBS, Mediation, and BDS-I BSS/OSS solutions for 16 different client companies in 2019.

CDG on boarded 12 new clients, while also completing other implementations for 4 existing clients. The 52 implementations consisted of 19 BDS-I, 20 Mediation, and 13 MBS product deployments and included complete MBS, Mediation, and BDS-I installations for 4 new client companies. Additionally, CDG completed new business market implementations for 2 current clients and platform conversions for 2 others.

As Vice President of Product Support Donna Anglin noted, "We dealt with just about every kind of implementation last year. I think it speaks a lot to our experience and capabilities that we completed so many different types of implementations successfully, while also simultaneously adding significant enhancements to BSS/OSS solutions and providing our new and existing clients with the great support we are so well known for."

CDG clients agree. According to Teresa Sadler at Sand Creek Telephone Company one of CDG's new clients, "Our company needed a change in billing and CDG made that change very easy. One of the most important things to us was customer support, and there is always a dedicated CDG support person on the other end who can answer your questions in a timely manner. It means a lot to have support whenever you need it."

CDG currently has several active implementations underway, including a BDS-I implementation for one of the nation's largest cable providers that was also in progress during 2019.

About CDG: CDG offers scalable, accurate billing and operational support solutions for voice, video, and data for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers. Options include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, Customer Care, Network / Plant, Trouble, Service Provisioning, E-Care, Task Management, CRM / Prospects, and third-party financial, accounting, mapping, and facilities management products. Service bureau, hosted, and licensed options are available. Visit our website at www.cdg.ws to learn more.

Contact: Ryan Travaille

Phone: 217 402-3445

ryant@cdg.ws

SOURCE Communications Data Group

Related Links

http://www.cdg.ws

